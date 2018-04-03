Donald Trump Mocked Online Because He Can’t Describe The White House

At the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, the president appeared confused as to what the White House is.

Donald Trump got mocked on social media on Monday after failing to coherently describe the White House, the very building where he lives and works.

As Yahoo News reports, the 45th president hosted the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday, a tradition that has been repeated off and on for over 200 years now. Addressing the assembled crowd, Trump invoked the history of the two-century-old executive mansion. However, he tripped over his words a little bit.

“I want to thank the White House Historical Association and all of the people that work so hard with Melania, with everybody, to keep this incredible house or building, or whatever you want to call it — because there really is no name for it; it is special — and we keep it in tip-top shape. We call it sometimes tippy-top shape. And it’s a great, great place.”

We all trip over our words sometimes, even presidents. George W. Bush was practically famous as much for his battles with the English language as much as for his legislative agenda. Nevertheless, when you’re the President of the United States, particularly one who invokes such strong feelings (from both supporters and haters) as Donald Trump, the internet is going to notice.

This bunny is all of us when he says “this house or building or whatever you call it. There’s really no name for it.” #itsliterallycalledthewhitehouse pic.twitter.com/tUEWNxChqE — Crystal Henry (@CHenryWrites) April 2, 2018

If only we had a commonly accepted name for it… — Mark Smith (@mes22757) April 2, 2018

Even HuffPost writer Ed Mazza got in a dig.

“oh dear God… Am I watching SNL?”

Add “tippy top” shape to “bigly,” “yuge,” “Jina,” and other Trump-ish sayings.

In case you were wondering, the White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition that goes back two centuries — at least, depending on whom you ask. The National First Ladies Library claims that Dolley Madison, wife of James Madison, got the ball rolling (so to speak) in 1817. According to “undocumented legend,” the then-first lady organized the first Easter Egg Roll for the children of Washington, to be held at the Capitol, as the White House grounds were still not complete.

Over the ensuing decades, the tradition continued, off and on, until 1878, when Rutherford B. Hayes made it an official, annual event. Wars, food shortages, and construction projects at the White House would move the event around Washington in certain years, but since 1953, it’s been held every year at the venerable old whatever-it-is.

Unfortunately, the event was off-limits to black children until 1954, when Mamie Eisenhower decreed that the event should be open to kids of all races.