Doing ‘Sherlock’ Season 5 Still A ‘Delightful Job,’ Says Martin Freeman

He was actually referring to the pressure that the rest of the cast was experiencing when doing the series.

Martin Freeman cleared his statement in one of his recent interviews when he allegedly said that Sherlock is “not fun anymore.” The 46-year-old star believed that he was misunderstood when he was asked about Sherlock Season 5’s future. In fact, he was actually referring to the pressure that the rest of the cast was experiencing when doing the series.

At the special screening of the Black Panther star’s new movie, Ghost Stories, he admitted that playing the role of John Watson is a “f****** delightful job.” Hence, he strongly denied the claims that he said doing the BBC series is “not fun anymore.” “To clear that up, in that interview I never actually said the words ‘Sherlock isn’t fun anymore,'” he explained to Press Association, per Independent.ie.

Freeman insisted that he never said the crime drama is not fun. In fact, it is a lot of fun for him. He was actually referring to the elements of doing the series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective stories. This even includes the pressure of trying hard to surpass what they previously did and the people’s expectations from them to be the very best. “That is not always fun,” he admitted.

The interview in question was when the Fargo star talked about Sherlock Season 5’s future with The Telegraph. Here, he revealed that there are no much talks about the show’s new installment. He even described that being in the series is like being a part of the Beatles. They got tired of people’s expectations, to the point that it was not a thing to be enjoyed.

Freeman felt like they were always dictated by what they had to do and that’s the “not fun anymore” thing for him. Hence, after Sherlock Season 4, it seems they are now on a hiatus. For the moment, they feel like that they are now done about it for a bit. “Part of it, speaking for myself is [due to] the reception of it,” he said.

According to The Independent, he was talking about the critical response Sherlock Season 4 received. So, when he contemplated doing new episodes, he honestly said that it was kind of impossible. He later explained that the series became an animal that it quickly turned out to be. He even compared it to his previous series, The Office, which he admitted to being a “slow burn.” Sherlock was evidently of high quality. So, when someone started with that level, it is quite hard to maintain.