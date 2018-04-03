Matt Lauer is giving up the Manhattan apartment where he lived while on 'Today.'

Amidst their pending divorce, Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are liquidating some of their major real estate holdings. A month ago, Lauer and Roque put one of their Hamptons properties on the market for $18 million and have already reduced the asking price to $12.75 million. The real estate purge for Lauer and Roque was set in motion by his firing from Today and NBC after a sexual harassment/sexual assault scandal broke, implicating Lauer in inappropriate on-the-job contact with other NBC employees. A month after Lauer was fired, he and Annette Roque decided to end their already strained marriage.

The Matt Lauer Weekday NYC “Bachelor Pad” Is Now On The Market

Page Six says that Matt Lauer is putting his NYC apartment on the market, and that property is the location where Lauer learned that he no longer had a job at Today. Lauer has the four-bedroom, Upper East Side apartment on the market for $7.35 million as he continues to make his new single life a bit more low-key after splitting with Annette Roque.

It was this apartment on E. 64th Street where NBC News head Andy Lack visited Lauer personally to let him know that he had been terminated after the sex scandal broke. When Matt Lauer worked at Today, he lived in this NYC apartment during the week while Annette Roque and the three Lauer children lived in the Hamptons.

PageSix says that the listing agent boasts about the Lauer master bedroom, which in retrospect doesn’t add to the apartment’s appeal. Estranged wife Annette Roque has never lived in the property full-time.

“This beautiful pre-war 11-room apartment is in triple-mint condition in perfect taste with a classic layout, elegant room proportions and a spectacular master bedroom suite.”

Lauer and Roque are also selling their 25-acre Sag Harbor property in the Hamptons and have reduced the asking price to $12.75 million. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque bought this spread in 2004 when it was new. Listing agent Susan Breitenbach with Corcoran Group Real Estate claims that it is rare in the Hamptons to find a house with so much acreage, according to the Washington Post.

According to Page Six, Matt Lauer claims that now that he has been fired by NBC, and his marriage to Roque has broken down, it is his full-time job to repair his public reputation.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.”

Still up in the air is the status of a New Zealand farm that Lauer and Roque bought as an investment. According to New Zealand’s overseas investment office, Lauer and Roque have a sort of morality cause tied to the purchase of their prestigious New Zealand farm. Lisa Barrett, deputy chief executive of Policy and Overseas Investment, says that they were made aware of the accusations against Matt Lauer, and are doing their own investigation into the matter.

The Lauer/Roque Investment Farm In New Zealand Is Also At Risk Post Scandal

“The Overseas Investment Office is aware that allegations have been made in relation to Matt Lauer and that he is no longer working for NBC News in the USA. We are discussing this with his representative and are seeking further information.”

It is unclear whether Annette Roque could hold onto the property in New Zealand if it is decided that Matt Lauer no longer qualifies as a landowner in the country. The 27,000-acre cattle and sheep farm is in the sought-after Hunter Valley Station.