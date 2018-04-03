Reports suggest that the girlfriend of Blake Shelton is launching her own cosmetic line called P8NT.

Gwen Stefani remains to be one of the most sought-after singers of her generation. The girlfriend of Blake Shelton co-founded the No Doubt band, which effortlessly won the hearts of many after the release of their 1995 album called the “Tragic Kingdom.” Now, new reports suggest that the “Hollaback Girl” singer is set to join the beauty world by launching her own cosmetic line.

Popularly known for her unique style, Gwen is no stranger in the field of fashion and beauty. The songstress’ fashion sense has evolved over the years, Billboard shared. From her colorful smoky eyes and wild rainbow-colored hair, the mom of three has learned to love the ’50s-pinup-inspired look that includes voluminous lashes, full brows, and her signature bold red lipstick.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Gwen is set to launch her own line of cosmetics. TMZ reported that the “Cool” singer’s new project will be called P8NT. The entertainment news outlet claimed that the brand would include lipsticks, eyeliners, face powders, hair dyes, nail polishes, sunscreens, perfumes, and moisturizers.

“Gwen’s applied to trademark P8NT — as in “paint” — for her own makeup line.”

No other details have been made public as of yet. However, it was revealed that Gwen has submitted four different name options to the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month, namely: P8NT by Gwen Stefani, P8NT Beauty, P8NT Cosmetics and P8NT. The “Rich Girl” singer has not yet announced the official launch date of her own makeup brand up to this writing.

In 2015, Gwen has collaborated with Urban Decay. The No Doubt singer and the popular makeup brand released a 15-color palette that ranges from soft and neutral, smoky and straight-up electrifying shades. The partnership also gave birth to a new collection of lipsticks, brow powder, a b-a-n-a-n-a-s blush palette, and liners that were released in 2016.

“I went through all my makeup and was like, OK, what are my must-haves? Not, like, fashion-shoot-type stuff, but just what I’m legitimately wearing every day. There’s not one color in the collection that isn’t true to who I am. I didn’t consider anyone else—it was really about what I needed.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Rossdale recently revealed that his split from Gwen Stefani is one of the many things that prodded him to record his upcoming new album. Philly Voice reported that Gavin’s new set of tracks would center on the pains and sufferings he experienced in the past, which include his infamous divorce with Gwen.

“When I was making this album, it was inescapable when it came to what I went through and the material. I tried not to lean on that too much. I couldn’t help it, though. It was like I had a bleeding wound and I couldn’t stop the blood flow. This is an honest, open record. This is a heavy record.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer and Gavin toured with Goo Goo Dolls 23 years ago. In 2012, Gwen and the Bush lead singer tied the knot and welcomed their first baby four years after. On Aug. 2, 2015, the songstress and her former lover filed for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reported.

“While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

The estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale has yet to comment on his latest statements. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani!