‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Credits Keto Diet On Instagram For 6-Pack Abs & Stunning Weight Loss

Vinny Guadagnino became famous as a reality TV star, but he's also become known for using a ketogenic diet to become a celebrity weight loss winner.

The cast of Jersey Shore isn’t typically viewed as a resource for weight loss and health advice. And when it comes to celebrities touting the ketogenic diet (sometimes referred to as the keto diet) as their choice for slimming down, it’s the women such as Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian, and Melissa McCarthy who have made the keto diet famous for weight loss. Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, however, is using Instagram to defy those trends by crediting the ketogenic diet for his own impressive success in sculpting his body.

Fans following Vinny on Instagram noticed his weight loss prior to his return to MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, pointed out Life & Style. Guadagnino is so determined to publicize his use of the ketogenic diet for his sculpting success that he has dubbed himself a “keto guido.”

Jersey Shore Alum Shares High-Fat, Low-Carb Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet emphasizes limiting carbohydrates to put the body into ketogenesis, causing fat to be used as an energy source. As Vinny has shown in posting pictures of his meals on Instagram, the keto diet translates into eating small amounts of non-starchy vegetables, moderate amounts of meat and other protein, and generous amounts of fats. Grains, sugar, most fruits, and root vegetables are avoided.

The Jersey Shore star has turned to Instagram to share the stunning results of following a keto diet while admitting it isn’t always easy to sacrifice his favorite foods, such as pizza.

“I wish pizza was a delicious low calorie low carb treat.”

In addition to his main Instagram account, Guadagnino has created a special account, @ketoguido, on which he shares his health and fitness tips.

As the Inquisitr reported, dieters on the ketogenic diet typically are advised to limit their carbohydrates to approximately five percent of overall calories. Protein makes up 10 to 20 percent of calories, while the rest of ketogenic meals revolve around fat calories.

Just Call Vinny A ‘Keto Guido’

On his Keto Guido Instagram platform, Guadagnino emphasizes that he is not a scientist, fitness trainer, or nutritionist. Instead, Vinny writes that he’s “just a guido” who turned to the keto diet to shed excess fat and now feels healthier.

“Just a guido who went keto, lost a lot of fat and has never felt better.”

For those who use traveling or vacations as an excuse to stop exercising and gain weight, Guadagnino says that following the ketogenic diet means staying thin even without time to work out. But he also emphasizes that consistency is essential.

Sharing a photo of his body, Vinny credited his six-pack abs to going on the keto diet and having his body “burn fat instead of sugar and grains.” However, he estimated that it took him two months before he saw the results.

“Stay dedicated to your diet…The best part about being keto is even when you don’t have time to really work out you’ll always stay thin.”

The Jersey Shore star also turned to Instagram to share his use of test strips to make sure he is in ketosis.

Vinny revealed that based on the test results, he is in ketosis after spending a week boosting his fat intake and avoiding all forms of sugar and grains. Ketosis occurs when the body cannot fuel itself with carbohydrates, according to Runner’s World.

When the body can’t access carbohydrates for fuel, it turns to fatty acids, resulting in ketones. Going into ketosis causes the body to burn fat as an energy source. Both the brain and body can be fueled with ketones, explained Lizzie Kasparek, R.D., a sports dietitian with the Sanford Sports Science Institute.

Vinny Guadagnino turned to a ketogenic diet to look his best for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ with Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese. Willy Sanjuan / Invision/AP Images

“Being in ketosis does not imply reduced muscle glycogen levels,” clarified Kenneth Ford, Ph.D., director and CEO of the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.

Athletes who become what’s known as “keto-adapted” gradually are better able to turn to fat for fuel. However, the experts join Vinny in emphasizing that it’s important to cut out both sugar and starchy carbohydrates. While dieters on the ketogenic diet can enjoy dairy foods, oils, fish, poultry, and meat, foods often thought of as healthy (rice, fruit, and whole grains) are banned on keto diets.