Trump Headed Back To Mar-A-Lago For Visit No. 17 As New Billboard Competes With ‘Impeachment Now’ Message

President Trump to make visit number 17 to Mar-a-Lago soon.

For those people who thought President Donald Trump’s most recent Mar-a-Lago Easter weekend vacation was his last visit to his Florida estate for the season – it was not. With a high of 82 degrees expected in the Palm Beach area on Tuesday, April 3, the Palm Beach Daily News reports that President Trump has another upcoming trip to Mar-a-Lago planned.

The publication notes that the White House has announced President Trump’s upcoming visit in two weeks to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 18. President Trump plans to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Palm Beach – a repeat of the visit that the two world leaders enjoyed at Mar-a-Lago in 2017. Both men engaged in a game of golf and were photographed plotting a strategy to answer a North Korean missile test that happened when Prime Minister Abe and President Trump were at the so-called “Winter White House.” The photo brought criticism about the safety and national security of plotting diplomatic moves in a crowded restaurant at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the Palm Beach Post, President Trump’s most recent visit to Mar-a-Lago for the Easter weekend with his family represented his number 16 visit to Palm Beach since becoming president. Therefore, barring no other trips to Mar-a-Lago in the interim, Trump’s trip to meet with Abe will represent his number 17 visit to the estate since taking office.

Trump News Today: Another visit, dueling billboards and a pre-dawn tweet storm https://t.co/3e5DcrG7A5 — Shiny Sheet (@ShinySheet) April 3, 2018

As seen in the above photo, the “Impeachment Now” billboards that greeted President Trump in Palm Beach now have a competing billboard which reads, “Thank You President Trump: Keep America Great!” by ThankDJT.com, a website that says it is “paid for by the Committee to Defend The President.”

During his recent visit to the area, President Trump was tracked spending seven hours at Trump International Golf Club, a location whose entrance sign was vandalized with red paint, as reported by the Inquisitr. Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, was also recently photographed returning from Mar-a-Lago after the Easter holiday weekend, but Melania’s dad Viktor Knavs hasn’t appeared in recent photos.

Ronald Kessler, author of the new book The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, included an incident within the tome that claims Trump yelled at a butler at Mar-a-Lago, but ended up allegedly giving the man $2,000 the next day after being admonished by Melania.