Prince William And Kate Middleton Broke Royal Protocol During Easter, And The Reason Is Totally Relatable

It just goes to show that the royal family is pretty much like any of us.

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised fans with their appearance during Easter service, along with other members of the royal family. However, the lovely couple has been criticized by some for allegedly breaking a royal protocol.

In a recent report by Hello! magazine, it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unintentionally disobeyed one important rule in the royal family.

According to the outlet, the soon-to-be parents of three arrived a few minutes late at Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Apparently, Prince William and Kate showed up after Queen Elizabeth II — breaking royal protocol in the process.

But the reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s late arrival was surprisingly relatable. The outlet noted that the couple was actually stuck in traffic due to roadworks on the M4.

The royal couple reportedly got caught in traffic after spending Easter weekend with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 at Kate’s parents in Bucklebury.

Typically, the royal family arrives in order of precedence. This means that the Queen, being the most senior royal, usually always arrive last. Apparently, the practice is observed at official appearances and engagements, as well as some private events.

William and Kate arriving late for the service pic.twitter.com/iRyh5VTY3D — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 1, 2018

The outlet claimed that the royal family must adhere to this traditional protocol in order to ensure that events will go as seamless as possible and that everyone is paying proper respect to the monarch.

True enough, during Easter service, royal family members, including Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank, as well as Zara Tindall, all stood and patiently waited outside of the chapel to pay their respect to the Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived a few minutes late during Easter service. Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped this year’s event and chose to celebrate the holiday in private. According to the outlet, the couple took the opportunity to take a break from their hectic schedule.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, was also not in attendance. The 96-year-old royal previously announced his retirement from public duties.

The Easter service was the latest sighting of the Duchess of Cambridge after officially starting her maternity leave last week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child this month. The Duchess is expected to give birth at Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital in London.