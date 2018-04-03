‘NCIS’ Season 15 Episode 19 Update: Mark Harmon’s Character Becomes Emotional, Ellie Bishop Shocks Nick Torres

Spoilers suggest that a new kid in town would make special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs remember his wife and daughter.

Many fans are now excited about the upcoming new episode of NCIS Season 15. In the previous episode, the lives of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), Jack Sloane (Maria Bello), Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) were put in danger after they were trapped inside their headquarters. Now, new spoilers suggest that the character of Pam Dawber’s husband is going to show his emotional side in the imminent Episode 19.

Titled as “The Numerical Unit,” the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 19 focuses on a young girl who is being targeted by a violent gang. Spoiler TV shared that Elena (Lily Rose Silver) has nowhere else to go after her parents died years ago. To save the 10-year-old refugee, the authorities would temporarily put Elena under the protective custody of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

In the teaser, Mark Harmon’s character was seen looking at Elena while she holds a coloring pen. CarterMatt shared that fans would see the other side of the self-centered special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 19. The pair would spend quality time together while the NCIS team is trying to sort out the case.

Other NCIS Season 15 Episode 19 reports claim that Elena would make special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs remember his wife, Shannon, and daughter, Kelly. For starters, the character of Mark Harmon lost his loved ones after they were killed by a drug dealer. It was reported that Shannon is supposedly testifying in a murder case. However, the culprit facilitated a car crash that killed Leroy’s wife and his only child.

The entertainment news outlet also shared that the incoming new episode would also have funny moments. It was claimed that Elena would also bond with agents Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop in NCIS Season 15 Episode 19. The publication stated the character of Wilmer Valderrama would try to communicate with the little girl in Spanish.

NCIS season 15 episode 19 sneak peek: Who's poking fun at Torres? https://t.co/CstuiTsBvp #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 2, 2018

While agent Nick Torres tries to impress everyone inside the NCIS headquarters, he would be surprised that Ellie Bishop is very much fluent in Spanish than him. The NCIS Season 15 Episode 19 also marks the reunion of Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters in one scene. Previous reports suggested that the pair could possibly replace Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David’s (Cote de Pablo) tandem, which is frequently referred to by the portmanteau “Tiva.”

NCIS season 15 episode 19 preview: 'The Numerical Limit' https://t.co/QKBt0FmwGn #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 28, 2018

The imminent new episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers news and updates about NCIS Season 15 Episode 19.