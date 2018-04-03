Elsa Pataky Shows Stunning Figure In Tiny Bikini, Packs On PDA With Husband Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth grabs his wife's derrière on Byron Bay's beach as they enjoy their holiday with friend Matt Damon.

Elsa Pataky revealed her age-defying physique in a tiny black bikini while enjoying her holiday with husband Chris Hemsworth.

The 41-year-old Spanish beauty has given birth to three children yet maintains stunning abs and a youthful body. Photos via the Daily Mail show Thor star Chris Hemsworth grabbing his wife’s booty as they share a kiss on the beach.

Thirty-four-year-old Chris Hemsworth lives with his wife in Australia, and the couple was joined by close friend Matt Damon and his spouse as the A-listers enjoyed their holiday.

The stunning couple began dating in 2010 and married soon after. They share three children – a daughter and twin boys.

Elsa Pataky revealed the secrets to her stunning bikini body in an interview with Now To Love. The Spanish model and actress revealed that she drinks a healthy green juice, which includes apple, a carrot, celery, green vegetables, and lemon.

The 41-year-old also told the Australian publication that she adds olive oil to her green juice for healthy fats.

Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth share some of their exercise routines on Instagram. The mother of three finds it hard to make time for exercise due to her motherly duties.

However, Mrs. Hemsworth told Good Housekeeping that she makes time for workouts on movie sets.

Elsa Pataky packs on the PDA with husband Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay https://t.co/us2vYQZvYi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 2, 2018

The actress also takes her children to the gym with her so that she can keep an eye on them while she works out.

They say when you want something, you have to go out there & grab it. At least… that's what Chris Hemsworth did: https://t.co/CS3f1yJFk6 pic.twitter.com/it0ylcEjU4 — E! News (@enews) April 2, 2018

Chris Hemsworth has also spoken about his rigorous workout regimen to maintain his Thor physique. Along with superset weightlifting, Hemsworth incorporates boxing for cardio.

Elsa Pataky also uses kickboxing for exercise, as well as yoga to maintain her bikini-ready physique.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife star together in the upcoming movie 12 Strong. The actor spoke about finding it easier with Elsa playing his wife in the movie, according to the Independent. The couple brought their natural chemistry to the film set and even added elements of their real marriage to the movie.

The upcoming movie is about 12 American soldiers sent into a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after the events of 9/11.

Pataky also revealed that her husband suggested that she take the role. However, she admitted that it is difficult for them to work at the same time with three children and likely will not do it often in the future.