‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of April 9: Relationships Rocked, A Kidnapping And An Unexpected Choice

Abigail's alter takes her to new lows as Marlena is assaulted and kidnapped.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 9 reveal that the soap opera is setting up characters for some epic May sweeps storylines. It seems as if Abigail’s (Marci Miller) alters are still on the loose and Stefan (Christopher Tyler) has taken an unhealthy interest in Gabby. However, Marlena (Deidre Hall) will get the short end of the stick when she gets caught up in Abigail’s dissociative identity disorder drama. Relationships will also take front stage during the week of April 9 and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering), as well as Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) facing their own challenges.

Monday, April 9

Marlena is not your average psychiatrist. So, when Days Of Our Lives spoilers via She Knows Soaps suggest that she is tricked by Abigail’s alter, it is obvious that she is in way over her head. Other DOOL spoilers tease that the offending alter is none other than Gabby, who promptly attacks Marlena. Not only will Mrs. Black have been assaulted but it seems as if she is also then kidnapped. Marlena will need to use all her training if she wants to escape unscathed from those who are keeping her hostage.

In the latest #DAYS, “Abigail” takes the stand at Gabi's trial and drops a bombshell.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/YhalX9TeIa — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 31, 2018

Sonny (Freddie Smith) will also be caught in an awkward situation when he needs to make a tough choice concerning Leo (Greg Rikaart), according to Daytime Royalty Online. Perhaps it is time for Sonny to make decisions with his head rather than his heart. Gabi (Camila Banus) will also be sentenced on Monday, April 9.

Tuesday, April 10

When Marlena finds out that Gabby and Stefan are romantically involved, she will not be impressed. She will realize that Stefan is using Abigail’s mental illness for his own romantic benefit and she will be disgusted by it. Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that Brady (Eric Martsolf) will be feeling confident when he and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) make a bet with high stakes.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabby tells Stefan she has real feelings for him.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/KfLs48wFfQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2018

Hope will also return to Salem from Hong Kong. She has spent the last few weeks trying to recover from Rafe breaking her heart. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that she will be consoling him after he hears the devastating news about Gabi’s fate.

Wednesday, April 11

Days Of Our Lives spoilers promise that Rafe’s world will be shattered when Hope delivers some unexpected news. It seems as if Rafe was not expecting Hope to end their marriage and other DOOL spoilers tease that he will make a decision to fight for his marriage and his wife.

The way they look at each other. ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/u5aycNgMu0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 3, 2018

John (Drake Hogestyn) will start to worry about Doc when she doesn’t pitch for their supper plans, according to Days Of Our Lives spoilers via Buzzworthy Radiocast. Viewers especially love John playing detective, and when he is searching for the love of his life, he is particularly endearing.

Thursday, April 12

Vivian (Louise Sorel) will have a tête-à-tête with Leo, whom she will encourage to go ahead with the plans regarding Sonny. Now that Will (Chandler Massey) is working for The Spectator, Adrienne (Judi Evans) will make a suggestion regarding his first article for the publication. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will find it rather shocking.

If you want it, go after it! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/Pc6UBbm52t — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 2, 2018

Chad (Billy Flynn) will still be trying to unravel the mysteries of his wife’s mind, but Gabby is having none of it. In the meantime, Abigail herself is still trying to figure out what could be happening to her. Days Of Our Lives spoilers also suggest that Tripp will have to make a choice between Ciara and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). It seems as if Ciara will be hurt by her boyfriend’s choice, leading to the belief that he chose Claire and the promises she brings, according to DOOL spoilers for the week of April 9.

Friday, April 13

John will frantically continue the search for Marlena. In the meantime, Marlena herself will try to convince Stefan to let her go. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 9 indicate that Claire has not given up her scheming ways. She will be up to her old tricks as she plots to win the “New Face of Bella” competition.