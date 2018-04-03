Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Got Too Busy To Save Their Marriage, Reports ‘Page Six’

Channing and Jenna started to drift apart because of work, and it may have even affected their sex life.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan seemed to be following the footsteps of many famous couples this year when they decided to end their nine-year marriage. Just like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the Step Up co-stars confirmed their split on Instagram. They claimed that it was a mutual decision and will continue to be good friends and parents to their child, Everly.

Despite releasing an official statement, some fans still wanted to know the real reason for their breakup. According to Page Six, Channing and Jenna have been spending more time apart because of work. The 37-year-old actor has four movies lined up while the former backup dancer is currently working on two projects. It seems that Tatum and Dewan just got too busy to save their marriage.

One of the hottest couples in Hollywood showed signs of trouble in their marriage during the Oscars when the 37-year-old actress attended the Vanity Fair party with her pals while her hubby was allegedly at home looking after their 4-year-old daughter. Despite the problems in their relationship, the pair reportedly worked hard to spend family time together for the sake of their kid.

Unfortunately, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan had to give up on their marriage. The World of Dance host has hinted her yearning for freedom when she shared a quote from Rumi on Instagram and captioned it, “Life is quick. Breathe, go for it.” The Magic Mike star, on the other hand, didn’t show signs of a troubled marriage, and he even shared a selfie with his wife just over a week before they announced their split.

During an interview with Health last February, Jenna admitted that she and Channing are not perfect. The mother of one revealed that they fight like other couples, disagree about things, and have days where they despise each other. She also claimed that she wanted to scream and tell people that keep on saying that they have such a perfect life that it is not true because no one is perfect.

When asked if she wanted to have another child, Dewan revealed that it isn’t a possibility for her and Tatum at the moment. She said that it felt too overwhelming probably because of all the projects that they are working on. Because of the lack of time for each other, the romance may have disappeared as well and that’s why she said that she may consider scheduling sex like some of her friends do.

Since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan haven’t officially filed for a divorce, there could still be a chance that the two may reconcile when they find some free time to work out their relationship.