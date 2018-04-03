Leonardo Bonucci Wants A.C. Milan To Splash Out In The Transfer Market This Summer

The experienced captain wants Milan’s owners to buy top international players so that A.C. can challenge for soccer silverware under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Bonucci believes that Milan’s inexperienced squad has been unable to compete with bigger sides this season because of inexperience and a lack of depth. This season, younger players – such as 24-year-old attacker Hakan Calhanoglu – have not always played in a way that A.C. Milan’s fans would expect of a club with such a rich history.

He thinks that new signings need to be made, and in an interview with Calciomercato, Bonucci appealed to A.C. Milan’s owners to spend big in the summer.

“If I had to give them some [advice], I’d tell them to buy top international players. By doing so, the level in training also rises. It’s crucial.”

Chelsea’s Brazilian international winger Willian has been linked with Milan, while Arsenal’s former A.C. striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another player linked with the Rossoneri.

Bonucci may not get his wish if A.C. Milan fails to qualify for the Champions’ League because his team signed 11 new players last summer and may not have the funds to attract the top names in world soccer. Instead, Gattuso may have to put a lot of effort into helping the current crop of Milan players to improve as a cohesive unit in a very short space of time.

The Rossoneri lost 3-1 to Serie A’s leading team Juventus on Sunday, meaning that the 18-time Italian champions sit at number six in the table, a distant 28 points off the top spot. Former Juventus defender Bonucci scored against his old club but it was not enough to stop Milan from tasting defeat.

Bonucci battles for the ball against Juventus. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

Champions’ League qualification is still possible for A.C. Milan because cross-city rival Inter Milan is eight points ahead in fourth place with nine games to go in the season. However, A.C. Milan has a young squad which has shown frailties at key points in the season, as highlighted by the defeat to Juventus and during the Europa League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

Despite urging Milan’s owners to be active in the transfer market, Bonucci himself has been linked with a move away from Milan, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the Italy international. However, his form has been criticized this season so a move to the Galacticos may not materialize.

International signings in the summer would be welcomed by Milan’s long-suffering fans, who have not seen A.C. lift a trophy since winning the Italian Super Cup in 2016.