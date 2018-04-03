‘Creed 2’ Now In Production: Official Plot Details And Cast Revealed

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan will once again share the ring as Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed to fight for their legacy.

Creed 2’s production officially commenced on Monday, April 2, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In fact, the film’s lead star, Sylvester Stallone himself, shared a glimpse of a behind-the-scenes clip on his Instagram account. Along with the filming, the movie’s official plot details and cast are now revealed.

Of course, fans will once again see Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis Creed. The two will be joined by Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle. Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Andre Ward are all set to reprise their roles as Bianca, Mary Anne, Tony “Little Duke” Burton, and Danny “Stuntman” Wheeler respectively.

In Creed 2, Adonis Creed has to face a new villain, Viktor Drago, played by Florian “The Big Nasty” Munteanu. He is the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who killed his father, Apollo, in the 1985 Rocky IV. In the film’s official synopsis shared by Pop Culture, it said life will be a balancing act for Michael B. Jordan’s role. Adonis will be caught in the middle between his personal obligations and his intense training for his next big fight.

However, he has a bigger challenge to face. He is set to go head to head with someone who has a connection with his family’s past. So, this will surely intensify Adonis Creed’s upcoming battle in the ring. Certainly, he will have Rocky Balboa by his side through it all as they face their shared legacy together.

In Creed 2, Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa will know the answer to the question, “What is worth fighting for?” From here, they will discover “nothing is more important than family.”

“Creed 2 is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Meanwhile, in celebration of Creed 2’s first day of filming, Sylvester Stallone shared a video of himself on his Instagram account. The 71-year-old actor took his followers behind the scenes and showed everyone his trailer truck. He captioned the video with a lengthy note as he clearly felt nostalgic doing the movie again.

“You know the old cliché that it ‘seems like yesterday’ and ‘but it does,'” he started the message. Now, they are all excited to be back on set for Creed 2’s filming. In fact, he revealed that the cast and the whole production team have been waiting for a long while for this to finally happen.

Evidently, the movie franchise has come a long way as he recalled the times when they were only using a motorhome. He even revealed that happened 42 years ago. He cut the video by telling everyone to “keep punching” and blocking the camera.

Creed 2 will hit theaters on Nov. 21.