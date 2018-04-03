NFL Rumors: Rams Should Sign Alfred Morris To Backup Todd Gurley, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to 'Bleacher Report', Alfred Morris is a possible free agent target to consider.

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL with Todd Gurley. However, Gurley is the featured back, which has him vulnerable to a heavy workload. We’ve seen it before after his stellar rookie season. In 2016, Gurley’s numbers took a dip but his return in 2017 was met with MVP discussions. But still, even with his numbers at a career-high, he will need a break. According to Sean Tomlinson of Bleacher Report, the Rams should make a move on Alfred Morris to lighten Gurley’s load.

In no way is Tomlinson saying that Gurley should surrender 100 carries, but history is not on his side. After a great year, he faltered the very next season. The Rams cannot afford to let that trend continue. In 2016, the Rams finished the season 4-12. While all the blame can’t be placed on Gurley’s shoulders, is it a coincidence that his worst year just happened to be the worse for the Rams since being drafted?

Now, by adding a veteran like Morris to the backfield, it will take just a bit of pressure off Gurley’s pads. Last season, while with the Dallas Cowboys, Morris filled in pretty nicely for the suspended Ezekiel Elliott. Morris started five games and gained 547 yards on 155 carries with one rushing touchdown. But what the Rams could be looking at is the 4.8 yards per carry he averaged over the season. Gurley, with his 1,305 rushing yards in 2017, averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

While Gurley will still do the heavy lifting in the Rams rushing and passing attack, having a pro like Morris would be considered a blessing. Let’s not forget that Morris was once the lead back for the Washington Redskins. During his tenure there he would have three straight 1,000-yard seasons and one where he rushed for 13 touchdowns in 2012.

While Morris is not known as a pass catcher, he won’t need to be as the Rams have a steady stable of receivers at their disposal. But if Sean McVay is in need of a cheap back who has been around the block a few times, Morris is a guy they could use.