Meghan Markle’s Reclusive Father ‘Terrified’ Of Walking Her Down The Aisle, Prepares For Big Day, Says Son

The former 'Suits' star's father is reportedly 'terrified' to walk her down the aisle but is willing to do it to 'represent America,' according to 'Mirror.'

Looks like Meghan Markle’s reclusive father, Thomas Markle Sr., is walking her down the aisle after all. The former Hollywood lighting director is reportedly prepping for the big day despite being “terrified.”

In a recent report by the Mirror, it has been alleged that Markle Sr. has mixed reactions about giving the future royal away at her upcoming wedding with Prince Harry.

Apparently, the 73-year-old from Rosario Beach, Mexico, is extremely proud of walking Meghan down the aisle but intimidated with his duties at the same time.

According to his son, Thomas Markle Jr., his father is “terrified” to take the future royal’s arm and accompany her as millions of people watch across the world. However, he reiterated that his father will definitely “regret it for the rest of his life” if he doesn’t go.

Markle Jr. added that his retired father is not only proud to represent their family but the whole of America as well.

“If he doesn’t go he will regret it for the rest of his life. He is not just representing his family, he is representing America.”

And while there were claims that Meghan’s father has some health issues, including a knee injury, he reportedly “made it clear” that he wants to do the honor no matter how challenging it could be healthwise.

Thomas Markle Sr. is reportedly walking Meghan Markle down the aisle. Andrew Parsons - Pool / Getty Images

Just recently, the future father-in-law of Prince Harry was spotted carrying an AA-published book titled Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History. Many were convinced that Meghan’s father is gearing up for the big day by familiarizing himself with British culture and famous spots in the U.K.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Markle Sr. can be seen strolling through his hometown last week while holding the guidebook. According to the outlet, the book is full of the most breathtaking landscapes and buildings in Britain.

It also features famous Windsor Castle where Meghan and Prince Harry are set to wed next month.

Meghan Markle’s father reportedly approved of Prince Harry as his son-in-law. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, renowned royal biographer Andrew Morton also revealed in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, that Markle Sr. definitely approved of Prince Harry, adding that “he couldn’t have wished for a better son-in-law.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. It is expected that the actress will have her father and mother, Doria Ragland, on her special day.