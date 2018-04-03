‘Roseanne’ Spoilers: ABC Releases Promo Photos For Johnny Galecki Episode, ‘Darlene V. David’

The episode featuring 'The Big Bang Theory' star is set to air April 17.

Roseanne is about to welcome a beloved family member home. The upcoming episode of the Roseanne revival, titled “Darlene v. David,” will feature longtime Roseanne cast member Johnny Galecki. Galecki plays David Healy, Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) high school sweetheart-turned ex-husband in the reboot of the hit ABC series.

Spoiler TV posted a synopsis of the upcoming Roseanne episode, “Darlene v. David,” which will feature guests star Johnny Galecki as David as well as Estelle Parsons, who plays Roseanne’s mother Beverly Harris. The episode is described as follows.

“David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Bev temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.”

Roseanne fans know very little about what happened to David Healy in the 20 years since we last saw the Conner clan. While series regular Johnny Galecki went on to greater fame as a star on the Big Bang Theory, his Roseanne character may have hit rock bottom.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Roseanne executive producer Rob Helford revealed that Darlene and David split up about six years ago and that he has not been involved in raising their children, Harris and Mark (Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara).

“Darlene is going through a lot because she’s got kids and has a lot of guilt about the fact that her relationship didn’t work out,” the Roseanne producer told THR.

“Johnny Galecki comes back as David for an episode and we deal that. That’s a very emotional episode. Darlene and David have been separated for six years or so and he has only seen the kids a few times when they were living in Chicago. Darlene lost her job and is struggling and David comes back into that mix and raises a lot of emotional issues for all of them.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Roseanne star Emma Kenney teased the return of Johnny Galecki, who pops into town just in time for her character’s birthday. Kenney said her character, Harris, “feels the way any teenage girl would feel if she didn’t grow up fully with her father.”

“I think we’ll see her going through issues — obviously her relationship with her father will be a broad issue when Johnny’s character comes back into the show,” Kenney told Us.

Johnny Galecki does not appear in any of the promo photos that ABC has released for “Darlene v. David,” but the actor can be seen in a previously released teaser video for the show. In the clip, David looks a bit disheveled as he returns to the Conner home for the first time in years.

Johnny Galecki’s character first appeared in the fourth season of Roseanne, playing Darlene’s on-and-off boyfriend and eventual husband. By the time the Roseanne finale rolled around in 1997, Darlene and David were married and had just welcomed newborn daughter Harris Conner Healy.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.