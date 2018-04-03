'My Hero Academia' Season 3's new key art, episode 1 synopsis revealed.

"Episode 1 will contain a ton of original scenes made just for the anime!"

Just a couple of days away, fans will finally see new episodes of My Hero Academia Season 3. With that, details about the anime series, which is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, are now emerging. In fact, Episode 1’s synopsis is now revealed, while a new key art gives a glimpse of the favorite characters.

Yonkou Productions shared a new My Hero Academia Season 3’s promotional ad on Twitter, featuring Izuku Midoriya, Ochako Uraraka, Tenya Iida, and Shoto Todoroki. The social media page is known for giving latest information about favorite anime and manga series.

Aside from the said key art, Comic Book reported that some of My Hero Academia Season 3’s promotional materials hint that it will be featuring its next story – the Hideout Raid arc. In addition to that, the series’ Episode 1 synopsis is now unveiled and teased that Izuku will be in a special training.

In another Twitter post by Aitakimochi, the CEO and founder of Atai Japan, she revealed My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 1 storyline. “Summer comes rushing towards them! The students of 1A end up at a huge pool party,” the synopsis read. The School Field Trip is nearly coming and there are a lot of students that are said to undergo a special training.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Preview pic.twitter.com/Tb5f51tZ0v — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 30, 2018

Although Izuku plans to do his training in the comfort of his own home, his classmates Mineta and Kaminari are planning to do it at the school’s public pool instead. However, the said exercise might be something that he doesn’t think of. Now, it is a big question what would Izuku do, especially that the training is said to be a must for every hero.

Season 3 Episode 1 for Boku No Hero Academia starts with a pool party episode!! The episode will contain lots of new scenes and an original story made just for the start of the anime. SO MUCH HYPE!!! pic.twitter.com/0hiIG8a5HC — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the post also teased that My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 1 will have a lot of new scenes and contains original story for the series. If truth be told, the CEO and founder of Funimation Gen Fukunaga bragged that it is recognized by fans and media alike as the best anime of 2017 for featuring a different kind of anime story.

He is even proud that the series represents the superhero tradition and the pop culture that its North American audience grew up to and continuously living. Hence, they are now more than excited to unveil My Hero Academia Season 3 on April 7. Its first six episodes are set to be simultaneously streamed in SimulDub on the same date and time of its Japanese release.