Mark Zuckerberg Claps Back At Tim Cook’s Facebook Smackdown: He’s ‘Glib’

Facebook and Apple tech titans exchange verbal blows in the wake of epic data-breach scandal

Mark Zuckerberg jabbed back after Apple CEO Tim Cook dissed him over Facebook’s bombshell data-breach scandal. Last week, Cook slammed Zuckerberg, saying unlike Facebook, Apple does not exploit its customer data for profit.

Zuckerberg responded by calling Cook “glib” and suggesting he’s insincere and sanctimonious. “I find that argument — that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you — to be extremely glib and not at all aligned with the truth,” Zuckerberg told Vox.

Mark Zuckerberg: Apple Only Caters To Rich People

The Facebook billionaire said his company provides a free service unlike Apple, which he says caters only to rich people who can afford their expensive iPhones.

“If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford,” Zuckerberg said.

“At Facebook, we are squarely in the camp of the companies that work hard to charge you less and provide a free service that everyone can use. I don’t think that means that we don’t care about people.”

Zuckerberg claims the only way Facebook can remain free to its 2.1 billion users is to have an advertising-supported model.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Last week, Tim Cook made headlines after trash-talking the Facebook business model, which monetizes user data by selling it to third parties, which then target users for advertising.

Cook told Recode that unlike FB, Apple sells products, and does not exploit the personal data of its millions of customers for profit.

“The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that.”

Zuckerberg blasted Cook’s remarks, noting that Apple’s business model relies on charging high prices for its products. Mark says that shows the company does not actually care about its customers despite paying lip service to it.

“I think it’s important that we don’t all get Stockholm syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you,” he said. “Because that sounds ridiculous to me.”

Celebrities Join ‘Delete Facebook’ Movement Amid Uproar

Mark Zuckerberg has been under fire from all sides amid accusations that Facebook improperly allowed third parties to access user data without their consent.

While most FB users are aware that they willingly provide personal data on the social media platform, many were outraged after learning that Facebook had allegedly sold that information to third parties without their consent. And that’s why they’re upset.

As a result, scores of people have jumped on the “Delete Facebook” bandwagon, including celebrities like actor Will Ferrell, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, and Playboy magazine, which deleted its page last week.

Since the data-breach news broke on March 16, Facebook has lost more than $74 billion in market value. And Facebook stock — once the darling of Wall Street — has plunged as regulators in the United States and Europe have launched investigations into the company’s dubious data practices.