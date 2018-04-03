‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Takes Jack’s Position At Jabot, Jack Panics

Kyle takes over at Jabot Cosmetics, which leaves Jack panicking as he knows he's working with Victor.

While Jack remains in jail with no immediate sight of getting out, Kyle takes over at Jabot Cosmetics. Knowing that Kyle has been communicating with Victor, Jack panics that the company is at a huge risk.

Today on The Young and the Restless, spoilers via Soaps.com tease that Kyle (Michael Mealor) makes a move while Jack (Peter Bergman) is still in prison. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) arrives at Jabot to sort things out about how the company will continue its operations while Jack is away. However, when she reaches Jack’s office, she finds Kyle sitting in his father’s chair.

Ashley reminds Kyle that he voted against his father, but Kyle says he is going to take over. He is an Abbott, and so he has the right to step in more than Ashley. He is using the Abbott-blood clause! Ashley wonders if Kyle is sincere, and he answered, “Emphatically, yes.” Still, Ashley is concerned about Kyle’s intention and according to The Young and the Restless spoilers, her suspicions will grow stronger by the end of the week.

Ashley visits Jack at the jail and updates him about Kyle taking his seat at the company. Jack tells his sister it is going to be a nightmare with Kyle sitting there and explains what he learned about Kyle communicating with Victor and scheming against his own father and family. He adds that Kyle can’t take over at Jabot and that together they should stop him.

Here’s a first look at photos of next week on #YR: Ashley is suspicious of Kyle, J.T. covers his tracks, Devon is forced to defend himself, and Jill pays tribute to Katherine Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/7KjwJER0N4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 31, 2018

Now that Ashley and Abby (Melissa Ordway) know that Jack is not an Abbott, will Ashley use this information to keep Kyle away from the company? Abby wants to tell Jack about this paternity secret that Dina (Marla Adams) revealed, but Ashley is still having reservations about it.

Meanwhile, Nikki visits Jack at the prison. She wants to know the truth. Jack tells her it was stupid of him to come to the ranch that night, but he did not push Victor off the stairs. He saved his life and wishes he knew who was responsible.

Back at the hospital, Victor’s health turns for the worse. He has sepsis, which is life-threatening, and Nikki is devastated to hear the news.

Find out what Kyle is up to on The Young and the Restless