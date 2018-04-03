Seth Rogen Knew About Stormy Daniels And Donald Trump Affair

The comedian told Ellen that Stormy Daniels told him about the alleged affair almost a decade ago.

Seth Rogen, 35, told Ellen DeGeneres that Stormy Daniels told him about her affair with Donald Trump 10 years ago when he appeared on her show on Monday. The actor was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he told the talk show host about his knowledge of the alleged affair between the porn star and the president.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time,” The Interview actor told Ellen. “And I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago. At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could’ve said,” according to In Touch.

The Superbad actor continued, “So, yeah, she had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. And again, at the time it wasn’t that surprising. Then as his campaign rolled out it became clear that no one cared about anything he did and so it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or that anyone would care about it. But when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that.'”

Seth Rogen: Stormy Daniels told me about Trump affair 10 years ago https://t.co/eOKDGhcZ0a pic.twitter.com/SmOFARvMod — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2018

According to In Touch, the porn actress made a cameo as a stripper in Rogen’s comedy Knocked Up, which premiered one year after her alleged affair with the current president. The porn director’s disclosure to Seth was before signing the non-disclosure agreement. The porn star also confirmed her affair with Donald Trump in an exclusive 2011 interview with In Touch, five years before she was reportedly paid $130,000 by the president to keep it a secret. According to Daily News, the comedian was sitting on the type of scoop that some members of the Washington press would kill for; he never thought of telling anyone else.

Time reports that Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, 39, is in the midst of a legal battle with Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen about the legitimacy of a 2006 non-disclosure agreement. The porn actress recently appeared on CNN’s 60 Minutes where she confirmed her affair with the president to Anderson Cooper. Daniels has filed a civil lawsuit looking to void the 2006 agreement because she says Trump never signed it, according to Daily News.