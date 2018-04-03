The commercial also showcases several interesting new aliens that will be introduced in the upcoming 'Star Wars' film.

People are certainly looking forward to Solo: A Star Wars Story for several reasons. Some are excited to find out how Chewbacca and Han Solo actually ended up being the best of friends while others are eager to see if the captain of the Millennium Falcon actually completes the famed Kessel Run in 12 parsecs. However, there is one iconic aspect of Han’s past that has been teased in a new Denny’s commercial.

Han Solo fans are already well aware of how he managed to acquire the Millennium Falcon from its former captain, Lando Calrissian. In The Empire Strikes Back, it was revealed that Han won the vessel “fair and square” although Lando still calls it “my ship.” As it turns out, the Falcon was part of Han’s winnings in the Cloud City Sabacc Tournament long before the events in A New Hope. Interestingly, Comicbook.com reports that fans can get a taste of what the sabacc game will be like in a Denny’s ad which is tied in with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In celebration of the film’s upcoming premiere, Denny’s will introduce a new menu featuring Solo: A Star Wars Story products. To promote their new Star Wars collectible cards, the restaurant chain has released a new commercial that offers a glimpse at how Lando Calrissian and Han Solo may have played for the Millennium Falcon.

The iconic sabacc game is not the only highlight in the new Denny’s commercial. The video also has brief shots at interesting new aliens that could be introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story. There is a possibility that these creatures will appear in the scene depicting how Han Solo won the Millenium Falcon, which is expected to appear brand-new and not quite that “piece of junk” that Luke Skywalker once succinctly described.

Disney

But will the actual game where Lando Calrissian lost the Millennium Falcon actually appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story? The trailer for the Ron Howard film already confirmed that Donald Glover’s character will be playing sabacc with a few aliens. However, it is still unclear whether Han Solo is one of the players on the table.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere on May 25.