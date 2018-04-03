Bucks County Girl, 14, Dies After Parents Found Her Shot, Stabbed Inside Their Home

The victim’s cousin, who lives with the family, was found several miles away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck, police say.

A 14-year-old girl, who is only being identified as Autumn, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, just three days after she was found shot and stabbed multiple times inside her home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Fox 29 reported. At around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30, the girl’s parents returned to their home in the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue in Croydon and discovered that Autumn had been viciously attacked.

Emergency medical services transported Autumn to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where she was initially listed in extremely critical condition. Her injuries were so severe that relatives were told that she wouldn’t survive. Autumn passed away days after the attack just shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say that Autumn’s cousin, 20, who lived with the family for nearly a decade, was missing from the home following the attack. He was later found on State Road in a wooded area in Bensalem, several miles from the home, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat, police say.

He survived the shooting and is listed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital Philadelphia, where he is purportedly being guarded by Croydon police.

Neighbors say they were devastated and shocked after learning about the fatal attack, saying that it is usually a quiet neighborhood.

Autumn was apparently known in the neighborhood as a shy, nice girl who never bothered anyone. Neighbors said they would mostly see her getting on and off her school bus and running to her house after school.

Relatives established Autumn’s GoFund Me page in an effort to help pay for her funeral experiences and medical bills. With the help of over 200 people, they were able to amass half of what they were anticipating.

Bucks County police officials are now turning to the public for help in finding out what happened to Autumn. They are hoping to retrieve surveillance footage from residents near the areas surrounding the girl’s home and where her cousin was found.

Officials say that no charges have been filed at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information concerning the Bucks County attack, police ask that you contact the Bristol Township Police Dispatch at 215-785-4040, the Crime Tip Line at 215-788-8289, or Detective Tim Fuhrmann at 267-812-3049.