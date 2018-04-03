Rob Kardashian Seeks Full Custody Of Dream After Blac Chyna’s Viral Video At Six Flags, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Rob Kardashian appears to be using Blac Chyna's viral video showing her stroller-armed outburst at Six Flags to take full custody of their daughter, Dream, based on a new 'Radar Online' report.

Rob Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to use his new ammo in his custody battle with his ex-fiancée after the Blac Chyna viral video at Six Flags in California emerged on Easter Sunday.

The clip, which shows Dream’s mommy trying to hit someone with her pink stroller, became a hot topic on social media after a couple of guests at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, shared it online.

While it seemed like no one— not even the stroller— got hurt during the altercation, Blac Chyna seemed to have suffered high levels of bad publicity when it emerged on Easter Sunday, April 1. Many people started criticizing how she acted so violently, to which she responded in a social media post.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” the Rob & Chyna star said via her Snapchat and Instagram story as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

However, it looks like her troubles are not done yet as a new report from Radar Online revealed Rob Kardashian’s plans on using the clip to file for full custody of their daughter, Dream.

According to the report, Rob and his legal team are preparing to use the clip against the reality TV personality, claiming that the 31-year-old Kardashian fears for his daughter’s safety.

“Rob doesn’t think Chyna is a good mom and this is more proof. He’s afraid for Dream’s safety when she’s with Chyna,” an insider reportedly close to the brood told the outlet.

“He already contacted his lawyers about this. Rob wants full custody of Dream. He is scared that Dream is in danger when she is with Chyna if she’s getting in fights.”

Those who have been monitoring news about the former couple would know that they haven’t been on good terms since Rob engaged in revenge porn by sharing raunchy videos and photos of his ex. Since then, the two have been in a tug of war over who should be responsible for raising their 1-year-old daughter.

Interestingly, Rob Kardashian joined social media users in spreading Blac Chyna’s viral video by sharing one of them on his Instagram page.

Many people reacted to his post, with some questioning why would he stoop to her level, according to the Inquisitr report. On the other hand, a few took Chyna’s side and lauded her for protecting her children at any cost.

Meanwhile, a new TMZ update about the incident revealed that the “victim” of the celebrity’s stroller-armed rampage, who was identified as 18-year-old Alexis, claimed that she only patted Dream’s hand after seeing her sitting adorably on her ride.

She went on to reveal that the real physical encounter happened with Chyna’s boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, who allegedly punched Alexis and her sister multiple times.

However, there is no concrete proof of the pieces of information stated by these media outlets, so it is best to take it with a grain of salt.