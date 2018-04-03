Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Showed Signs Of A Troubled Marriage Months Before Split, According To ‘People’

'People' suggests that the events that the Tatum couple attended solo were one of the signs of their troubled marriage.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan made headlines when they recently announced that they are leading separate lives after nine years together. Apparently, fans are still in shock with this news, but according to a joint statement that they released to People, they have “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” Not only were fans surprised with their separation announcement, they were also wondering what could have transpired in the last few years or months that led to their breakup.

According to People, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan attended some events without each other, which could have been signs of their troubled marriage. This includes the Supergirl actress’s recent event that she attended alone at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2018.

Entertainment Tonight asked Jenna Dewan where Channing Tatum was, and she told the celebrity news outlet that her husband was staying home to babysit their daughter, Everly, 4. She even added that the Magic Mike actor was glad he had a chance to have a night off. At the time, she was with her BFF Emmanuelle Chriqui at the annual party. However, as what People suggested, it wasn’t the only event that the 31-year-old mom attended alone without her husband.

“I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”

Not too long ago, Jenna Dewan was spotted with her daughter without Channing Tatum at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Los Angeles. On the other hand, the Dear John actor was also seen spending some time with his friends at Craig’s restaurant without his wife. However, they were spotted together with their daughter at the Kids’ Choice Awards in March, where he also promoted his newest animated flick, Smallfoot.

Jenna Dewan in February told Health that they were never a perfect couple and that there were times that they didn’t like each other. However, they have worked hard to strengthen their relationship and added that things are “great fits as long as you are growing together.” She also made it clear that just like any other couples, they, too, have disagreements and are not perfect.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan also gush about each other on social media most of the time, but fans noticed that the last time the 37-year-old actor posted on Instagram about his wife was in December 2017. However, he did share a photo of them together when they both attended a face-painting event with their daughter.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and got married in July 2009. They daughter Everly is turning 5-years-old in May.

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”