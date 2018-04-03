‘Melrose Place’ Star Jamie Luner’s Sexual Battery Accuser Brings Case To Court In $250M Lawsuit, Reports ‘TMZ’

'Melrose Place' actress Jamie Luner is facing a $250 million lawsuit filed by a man who accused her of drugging and performing oral stimulation on him when he was still 16-years-old, according to 'TMZ.'

Melrose Place alum Jamie Luner is facing legal trouble in a surprising $250 million sexual battery lawsuit for allegedly performing oral stimulation on a 16-year-old boy who is now in his mid-30s.

According to TMZ, Luner’s accuser, Anthony Oliver, has officially sued the 46-year-old actress for drugging and forcing him into having sex with her and another person.

In the report, Oliver shared hair-raising details of his encounter with the celebrity, which allegedly happened at a party she hosted in 1998. Based on his account of the encounter, the Melrose Place star’s male makeup artist helped get him an invite to the party because he knew his brother.

Apparently, the makeup artist, who wasn’t named in TMZ’s report, had a crush on him and ended up having a threesome with the then 16-year-old and Jamie Luner.

Despite being a minor, Luner reportedly offered Anthony Oliver alcoholic drinks during the party, which he accepted. After three hours of drinking and talking, the actress reportedly then went to her room and brought out a bag of methamphetamines and offered them to the teen.

“It’s going to make you real horny,” Luner allegedly told the boy.

However, Oliver reportedly refused and sought Tylenol instead. But what he received was the medication laced with the controlled substance, which left him dizzy and aroused. That was when the actress, who was 26-year-old at the time, brought him to her room with the makeup artist.

“Melrose Place” star Jamie Luner has been accused of sexual misconduct with a teen https://t.co/hZC5SFP4oj pic.twitter.com/UvEuXZzxfq — Page Six (@PageSix) February 26, 2018

She allegedly did lewd things to him, including the oral stimulation, before ultimately coercing him into having sexual intercourse with her and her makeup artist.

But that is not the most interesting part yet. As it turns out, Anthony Oliver’s brother left the party, returned later, and filmed the sexual encounter.

According to the lawsuit, Oliver blames the experience for messing up his life and turning him into an alcoholic.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Jamie Luner’s oral stimulation and sexual battery accuser Anthony Oliver filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department in February.

After that, a spokesperson for Luner denied the allegations, deeming them “a blatant attempt at extortion.”

In a newer statement, the Just The Ten Of Us actress’s camp revealed that her accuser is notorious for extorting people for money through lawsuits.

“All of these allegations are completely unfounded, and we believe part of a targeted extortion scheme,” the rep claimed.