Arizona Mother Arrested, Accused Of Using Taser On Teen Son To Wake Him Up For Church Service On Easter

A Maricopa County mother is facing child abuse charges.

A mother was arrested for allegedly using a Taser on her son to get him out of bed for church on Easter, according to the Bradenton Herald. At around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, Sharron Dobbins was at her apartment home in Phoenix, Arizona, when she allegedly entered the room where her 16-year-old son was sleeping and tased him on the leg to wake him up.

Sources say that her 17-year-old son and a nephew, 18, were in the room at the time of the incident and apparently saw what she had done. It was not immediately made clear who called 911 and reported Dobbins, but when officers arrived at the scene, she denied the allegations, stating that she only sparked the taser when she went into the room in an effort to get the children up for church service. Dobbins went on to say that she didn’t tase anyone, according to an arrest report.

The mother was arrested at her home and booked into the Maricopa County jail, and she is now facing a felony charge of child abuse.

It was reported that the victim didn’t have any pain after purportedly being tased by his mother on Easter Sunday, but he did have “two small bumps on his leg,” where he was supposedly tased.

Arizona mother arrested on suspicion of child abuse. Zudin / iStock

Many social media users were surprised that Dobbins was arrested for allegedly tasing her teen son, suggesting that she should be set free from jail and all charges dropped.

Dobbins made her first court appearance on Monday and was subsequently released from jail to pre-trial services on her own recognizance. A Maricopa County judge ordered that she have no contact with her son during the time of her supervised release.

She told the judge that her children are on probation, including the teen she is being accused of tasing on the leg. She stated that her son has an ankle monitor on and he is currently under her care.

After the judge informed her that one of them would have to leave their apartment home within 24 hours, Dobbins stated that she will be finding a place for her son to stay while she awaits her next court hearing on April 16 for a status conference.

She has a preliminary hearing on April 20.