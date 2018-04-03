Man Told 5-Year-Old To Urinate In His Mouth, Told Police He Had Developed A Taste For It

Richard Zeier gets prison time for telling a boy on three separate occasions to pee in his mouth.

Richard Zeier told a boy on three separate occasions to pee in his mouth; he says it was nothing sexual.

The 70-year-old man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Thursday, Hudson Star-Observer reported.

Zeier, who claimed he developed a knack for drinking pee over the years, was also handed an eight-year probationary sentence and will remain on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

Investigators claimed they found several bottles of urine near his fridge.

The bizarre incident took place in 2014, but Richard Zeier was arrested in 2016 and charged with triple counts of first-degree sexual assault with a child younger than 13.

He had initially told the court that he did not see anything wrong with being sexually molested as a child by a priest and also did not see anything criminal with having a 5-year-old boy urinate in his mouth.

According to court documents seen by the Pierce County Herald, the prosecutor in the case disclosed that it was a well-laid out plan by the then 68-year-old man to have the young boy commit the act.

Prosecutor Ed Misner told the court that Zeier frequently bought gifts for the boy and also loved to play in the pool with him.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson argued that his client got no sexual gratification from the three separate incidents, adding that Zeier suffered from mental illness and should be excused for his actions.

The defense attorney told the court that the 70-year-old man had no inkling he was committing a crime and rather believed he was being persecuted for his penchant for drinking urine.

Misner countered the claim revealing that Zeier developed a pee fetish after sexual acts with other men, but that the behavior crossed into criminal behavior with the involvement of a 5-year-old.

The prosecutor told the court that it would be wrong to express sympathy for Richard Zeier because he had been abused as a child and forget the psychological damage he had done to the young boy.

“This is something that is going to stay with him for the rest of his life…he lost a bit of innocence of being a child.”

Zeier, in his statement to the court, maintained his stance that it was nothing sexual. However, he added that he fully understood that people were upset with his behavior, concluding that he would never do it again.