Justin Bieber Thinks The Weeknd’s Diss Track About Selena Gomez Was ‘Distasteful,’ Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

An unknown insider told 'Hollywood Life' that Justin Bieber was 'disgusted' that The Weeknd dissed Selena Gomez with his latest song.

The Weeknd recently dropped his latest album titled My Dear Melancholy, which consists of six tracks, including the song “Call Out My Name.” Fans are apparently convinced that the track is about Selena Gomez, who he dated for 10 months last year. In 2015, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease. In 2017, she announced that she had a kidney transplant thanks to her close pal Francia Raisa, who donated one of hers to save her life. Now, it seems that Justin Bieber didn’t like the diss track that the Ethiopian-Canadian singer-songwriter recently released.

An unidentified source recently spoke with Hollywood Life and said that Justin Bieber thinks that The Weeknd’s new diss track about Selena Gomez is “petty, weak, and makes him look bitter.” According to the source, it’s the “Baby” singer who has “real love” for the Barney & Friends actress, and whether they are together or not, he will always be there for her.

The unnamed insider added that JB would love to donate one of his kidneys to her just to save her from danger. It is alleged that Bieber would be honored to do something big for Selena Gomez, who he dated on and off since 2010.

“Whether they are together or not, in the past, present or in the future, Justin will always be there for Selena and he would gladly hand over one of his kidneys to save her life.”

The unknown source also told the celebrity news outlet that Bieber was “disgusted” that The Weeknd had to bring up the actress’s traumatic experience by making a diss track about her. JB thinks it was “distasteful” for him to do something like that when he should have her back while she is recovering from the life-threatening disease.

Part of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” lyrics read, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.” Some fans believe that he almost donated one of his kidneys to Selena Gomez last year. However, according to another unknown insider who spoke with Hollywood Life, the singer-songwriter wasn’t a match. He reportedly went and tried a series of tests, but luckily, the actress found a match with her close friend Francia Raisa.

In an interview with Self, Francia Raisa showed her surgery scar and said that she and Selena Gomez both had a hard time after the kidney transplant. However, they had each other, which ultimately lead to their fast recovery.