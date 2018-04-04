Rob Kardashian Weight Loss: Wendy Williams Calls ‘KUWTK’ Star A ‘Slob’ Despite New Transformation

Rob Kardashian has been making headlines lately for his amazing weight loss. But despite his physical and mental transformation, Wendy Williams still sees him as a bum.

Rob Kardashian has been making headlines lately for his amazing weight loss. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is slowly putting his life back on track after a long-time battle with depression, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes. However, despite his physical and mental transformation, Wendy Williams still sees him as a bum and she’s certainly not one to shy away from telling him what she exactly feels about it.

The 53-year-old controversial host is infamously known for her below-the-belt comments and one of her favorite targets are the Kardashian/Jenner clan. So when recent reports revealed that Rob Kardashian was unhappy with Blac Chyna’s Easter Sunday brawl at Six Flags, Wendy Williams reminded him that this is the life that he has chosen when he got his ex-partner pregnant.

“All gloves go off when you birthed with a stripper. You don’t have a backbone that I’ve ever seen,” Wendy Williams said on her show on Tuesday morning. “He’s been complaining that he gives her $20,000 a month to support her lifestyle. You’re stuck Rob, you’re stuck with a stripper who is running circles around you.”

The host didn’t stop there. She continued attacking Rob Kardashian by pointing out that Blac Chyna makes more money than him because his business is just not profiting enough. Wendy Williams then noted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Arthur George socks line is not worth the price.

“Well, Rob, I’m sorry that your sock line didn’t work out,” she said. “The socks are $35 — who is paying $35 for a sock from a Kardashian…. Nobody wants a sock from this slob.”

Prior to Blac Chyna’s fight at a theme park and Wendy Williams’ unnecessary name-calling, Rob Kardashian was doing great after being absent from the public eye for years. It appears that the 31-year-old television personality has finally kept up with his fitness as he looked a lot healthier and more fit in a snap that Khloe Kardashian has posted on Instagram last month.

It has been previously reported that Rob Kardashian was doing his best to achieve a better version of himself and he dedicated all his hard work to his 1-year-old daughter Dream. A source told People that his young child was a “huge wake-up call” for him and he wanted “to be the best dad possible.”