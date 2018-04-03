NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Sixers ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ For Celtics, According to ‘WEEI’ Analyst

According to John Tomase of WEEI Sports Radio Network, the idea of LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency will screw up the Boston Celtics' long-term championship window.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will once again make a controversial decision in the upcoming offseason. Multiple signs are pointing to James leaving his hometown team for the second time and chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. One of the NBA teams who has frequently been linked to the 33-year-old small forward is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last month, Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer revealed that LeBron James has narrowed down his list of free agency destinations to four teams. These include the Cavaliers, Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Houston Rockets. Heading West in either Los Angeles or Houston will give James the opportunity to experience a different level of competition, but at his age, most people believe he should stay in the East.

According to John Tomase of WEEI Sports Radio Network, James should consider signing with the Sixers this summer. Seeing LeBron playing alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz is something most fans will surely watch out for next season. The acquisition of James will undeniably make the Sixers a legitimate title contender in the East. Tomase believes the LeBron-to-Philly is the “worst-case scenario” for the Celtics.

“The rumors have percolated for months now, including an apparently false one that James spent the All-Star break scouting high schools in Philly. If you’re Danny Ainge and the Celtics, facing James for the end of his prime — assuming there is an end to his prime — while Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid ascend is definitely not how you envisioned the Kyrie Irving-Gordon Hayward partnership unfolding. As it is, Philly was already going to be a handful.”

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

The Celtics and the Sixers are expected to be the two teams who will battle for the Eastern Conference supremacy in the years to come. The presence of experienced superstars like Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in Boston put the Celtics in a huge advantage over the Sixers. However, adding LeBron James to Philly’s talented core will erase the gap and could even make the Sixers the No. 1 favorite to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Signing with the Sixers will be beneficial for LeBron James. Teaming up with young superstars like Embiid and Simmons will enable him to play lesser time in the regular season and save his energy for the playoffs. James may not have shown any sign of slowing down, but no one can deny the fact that he’s already on the downside of his career. Aside from James, the Sixers could also pursue another superstar in 2018 free agency in order to strengthen their chance of dominating the Eastern Conference and winning an NBA championship title next season.