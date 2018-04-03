WWE Reveals What ‘WrestleMania 34’ Matches Will Be On The Kickoff Show

Here are the matches that will be on the kickoff show of 'WrestleMania 34.'

On the latest edition of Raw, WWE revealed the matches that will be on the kickoff show preceding the main card. After much discussion among the WWE Universe of what matches will not make the card, WWE has made the official announcement on which matches will not make the cut of being on the premiere show.

Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Although this match is a great sign of the positive progression regarding the 205 Live brand, it is not a surprise that it will not make the main card. Both competitors are going for their first run as Cruiserweight Championship, which became vacant following the release of former champion Enzo Amore.

Following Enzo’s release, the division became more focused on in-ring action, skipping storylines that did not differentiate the product. In addition, Drake Maverick, formerly Rockstar Spud, joined the brand as General Manager and allowed names such as Buddy Murphy to have a much-needed career revival. In addition, the tournament gave names such as Roderick Strong an opportunity to be exhibited on the main card.

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Previously named the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, this match was originally purposed to showcase the Women’s Evolution in honor of the WWE Hall of Famer. However, the decision was mired in controversy due to Moolah’s alleged sketchy past, and her name was removed. Following this decision, the name became changed to the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

Over the past few weeks, the main angle promoting this match is the rivalry between Bayley and Sasha Banks. Despite being close friends, Bayley has been frustrated at the times that Banks has turned her back by performing underhanded tactics. Particularly, at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Bayley became fed up, and the two have been scuffling both in the ring and backstage.

According to WWE.com, the early favorite to win, chosen by the fans, is Becky Lynch.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

With names such as Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley winning the past Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal matches, possibly another name could cement himself on this list. Currently, there are no major storylines within this match. However, the list of names confirmed to participate in this match includes Matt Hardy, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Goldust, and Mojo Rawley.

As of last year, there has not been a two-time winner in the four years of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Both Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley are confirmed to be in the match and can make history of being a two-time winner. As confirmed on Raw, these matches will occur on the kickoff show, which will be a two-hour event.