Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss: Star Shares BTS Snap For ‘Nobodies’ Season 2 And Flaunts Slimmer Figure

Melissa McCarthy's weight loss has definitely garnered a lot of attention and her recent post on social media is another proof why.

Melissa McCarthy is famously known for her comedic acts but the funny actress has been going viral for a totally different reason: weight loss. After the Ghostbusters star began shedding off the pounds, people have started to take note of her shrinking figure, and her recent post on social media has definitely made everyone talking.

The 47-year-old actress, comedian, writer, fashion designer, and producer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of Nobodies Season 2. Melissa McCarthy was seen floating in a pool with two of her co-stars, wearing matching scuba diving outfits.

“Nobodies Season Two begins tonight. Ladies and Gentleman, start your rebirthing tanks,” she captioned the photo.

Although Melissa McCarthy has five pieces of pool noodle wrapped around her body, her tiny waist was still very evident. And despite the unflattering suit, the Bridesmaids actress still managed to reveal her much slimmer figure.

Nobodies is an American comedy television series which premiered on TV Land on March 29, 2017. The series was quickly picked up for Season 2 and was moved to TV Land’s sister network Paramount Network.

Melissa McCarthy certainly has a busy year even though it is just starting as she has also posted a promotion for an upcoming comedy film Life of the Party. The star shared a boomerang clip on Instagram where she was seen doing a crazy dance with six other companions.

It was hard to spot Melissa McCarthy right away at first glance since the actress looked extra thin in the short clip. This confirms that The Boss star has definitely kept the weight off and it appears that she actually lost a couple more pounds.

It was previously reported that Melissa McCarthy has already dropped 75 pounds. The actress credits her weight loss by not starving herself but eating healthier options instead. She also hired a trainer to keep her motivated in her workout routines.

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss was certainly bound to happen after she realized that she’s not getting any younger and she finally wanted to be a healthier version of herself. With a new mindset, the Gilmore Girls actress has definitely never looked better and happier.