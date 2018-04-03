Parkland Students Rip School’s New Security Measures For Violation Of Privacy

Parkland shooting survivors return from spring break to a school that now 'feels like jail.'

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returning to class after spring break were met with new security measures that had most of them scratching their heads. The survivors of the deadly mass shooting are now required to use clear backpacks to prevent anyone from bringing deadly weapons to school, CNN reported.

The mandatory use of clear bags was one of the measures that officials of Boward County Public Schools thought of to deter more school shootings and to discourage anyone from bringing anything illegal, especially guns, to school.

Aside from the use of the transparent backpacks, the students are also criticizing the new TSA-like checkpoints leading some of them to liken the school to jail, according to Yahoo! Sports. The school has placed metal barriers as checkpoints while the students are now required to wear their IDs at all times.

Stoneman Douglas students were given the clear backpacks and lanyards for their IDs on Monday morning. They were initially informed not to bring their own bags to school. Sports equipment and band instruments were required to be given to teachers and coaches prior to the start of classes. More police officers were also assigned to the school.

While the efforts of the school to improve safety are to be lauded, some students are not impressed as they fear that these are not enough.

Thousands of clear backpacks and lanyards were distributed today at douglas. They’re just an illusion of security. pic.twitter.com/Bz7yaL2cdN — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) April 2, 2018

These backpacks don't protect us. We aren't any safer than we were before. Now, it's just more complicated — Carly Novell (@car_nove) April 2, 2018

While some students called out the move describing the clear backpacks as a violation of their privacy, some took to mocking the heightened security protocols, according to NBC.

Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol’ violation of privacy! pic.twitter.com/Glf9C14dsq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

Lauren Hogg, who along with brother and fellow Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg recently got into a Twitter spat with controversial Fox News host Lauran Ingraham, compared her new backpack to NRA’s agenda.

My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA’s agenda. I feel sooo safe now. As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons. #clearbackpacks #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/HqBIeGjzF9 — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018

Nothing beats a morning walk through fenced lines with a bag check! Where am I, again? pic.twitter.com/6gDPs8zZ3Q — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

Since the shooting, which claimed 17 lives, students at the Parkland, Florida high school have been making good use of their time to push for gun control. The students spearheaded the March for Our Lives rallies on March 24 and after a week off for spring break, there are no signs that these teenagers are planning to cease from letting their voices heard and fighting for better gun laws.