Brace Yourselves – Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Separating After Nine Years Of Marriage

Some thought it would never happen, but Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both back on the market.

It’s a moment that isn’t one to celebrate, but it is one that many fans have been wishing would happen for a long time as they simply like knowing there is a chance. Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston ended up as a single woman once again, and fans are still hoping she reconciles with Brad Pitt, but nothing yet. Now, 2018 appears to be the year of the celebrity split as Channing Tatum has officially announced he and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating.

No-one really could have seen this coming, but that’s only something to be said for the fans and the celebrity world. There never appeared to be any kind of dissension or trouble in the relationship, but one never really knows what goes on behind the closed doors of any couple’s home.

The reveal came late on Monday evening as Channing Tatum hopped on his Instagram account and posted a simple picture with a message to everyone. There is no picture of him and it comes straight from Tatum and his wife, but it explains things exactly as they needed to be.

The star of the Magic Mike franchise spelled it all out for everyone and does not plan on commenting more on their separation/divorce other than this one Instagram post.

People picked up on the story, but there really isn’t much more to be said than what Tatum said in his post. It isn’t likely that anyone will get a comment from him or Dewan anytime soon, or even at all. If he really does mean that the Instagram post is all they’ll ever comment on the situation, this may really be it.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of Step Up back in 2006, and it didn’t take them long to begin dating. Just a few years later in 2009, they married and have been appearing together all around the world ever since.

While most people may not have seen it coming, there were some rumors flying earlier this year when Jenna Dewan Tatum attended an Oscars after-party by herself. She simply said that Channing Tatum was at home and taking on the full role of daddy for their daughter. Now, it has been just a few weeks since that solo outing, and the couple has officially announced they are officially separating with a single Instagram post.