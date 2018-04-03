Melania Trump’s Mom, Amalija Knavs, Clung To President Trump And A Cell Phone But Melania’s Dad Unseen Lately

Melania Trump's mother was photographed at the Easter Egg Roll as Amalija Knavs greeted President Donald Trump, but Viktor Knavs hasn't appeared in recent photos.

First Lady Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, isn’t often photographed, so when Barron Trump’s grandmother was caught on camera on Monday, April 2, it became a noteworthy event. According to the description of the Associated Press photo taken by photographer Carolyn Kaster, Melania’s mom greeted President Donald Trump as her son-in-law made his way through the crowd at the White House during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The photo shows Amalija’s left arm intertwined with President Trump’s left arm as the duo appear to be passing one another. Also shown in the photo is the cellphone in Mrs. Knavs’ right hand, along with a ring on a finger on her right hand. Photos of Melania’s dad were not so readily found, but images of Viktor Knavs have proved that Viktor seemingly prefers to oftentimes wear no wedding ring, just like President Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Viktor Knavs has not been photographed as recently as Melania’s mom, at least not in any readily findable newer photos via Associated Press and Getty Images galleries, which show photos of Viktor boarding Air Force One leaving on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, for a trip to Mar-a-Largo for the Thanksgiving holiday. Whereas Amalija was photographed, as seen below, on Sunday, April 1, leaving Air Force One after returning from an Easter weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago, photos of Viktor were not as easily found.

Amalija Knavs, Melania Trump’s mom leaves Air Force One on Sunday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

A search for recent photos of Viktor on Twitter and Facebook did not appear to uncover any new images of Melania’s dad.

The most recent controversy surrounding Viktor and Amalija began when the Washington Post asked, “What’s the immigration status of Melania Trump’s parents?” In that article, the publication noted the search for the citizenship status of Melania’s parents, attempting to determine if the duo benefitted from the same so-called “chain migration” that President Trump derides.

In spite of trying to get to the bottom of the issue, the Trump campaign would not verify how Melania’s parents were able to live legally in the U.S.

Viktor, meanwhile, was called “a former member of the Yugoslav Communist Party who worked as the chauffeur for the mayor of his hometown, Sevnica.”