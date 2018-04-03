‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Movie: 2020 Harry Potter 9 Poster Claims Daniel Radcliffe In Reboot [Hoax]

A 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' movie poster may just be a clever mock-up, but what are Daniel Radcliffe and J.K. Rowling really saying about a direct sequel?

The prospect of seeing Daniel Radcliffe return as the titular character in a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie has tantalized fans across the world ever since the stage play by J.K. Rowling opened in London’s West End and now New York’s Broadway. After all, the story is a canon sequel focused on Harry’s son, Albus Potter, that is set during the 2020s. It just so happens that time frame for the Harry Potter reboot is fast approaching and Radcliffe will be in his thirties by 2020.

Perhaps in response to this great demand, a 2020 Harry Potter 9 movie poster has been making the rounds on social media thanks to a Facebook group called Harry Potter Fans. They claim that the release date for the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child film is “confirmed” for a premiere of November 15, 2020.

While the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie poster is a decent mockup, it became quickly obvious to fans that it was a 2018 April Fool’s joke since the Facebook post was made early in the morning on Sunday. Regardless, the poster has been shared over 67,000 times and even the Spanish-speaking world has started Google searching “Harry Potter Y El Niño Maldito” more. Even searches for “Harry Potter reboot Netflix” and “Alan Rickman” have surged since he played the role of Professor Snape.

Ahead of April Fool’s day, Misha Collins of Supernatural fame also recently joked about being cast for a Harry Potter reboot. The joke made light of the recent Supernatural Scooby-Doo crossover episode, which was a real thing.

I don’t want to jinx anything, but my screen test for the Harry Potter reboot went REALLY well. I think I’m a shoo-in! pic.twitter.com/Piq3OBI3jI — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 28, 2018

So, no, a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie has not been confirmed for 2020, but the good news is that Rowling, Radcliffe, and various movie producers have been talking about the idea in recent years. Back in May of 2017, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them producer Lionel Wigram told Express that it all depends on whether Rowling can be persuaded.

“Whatever [Rowling] wants, as far as I’m concerned, is right. I think [Harry Potter And The Cursed Child] would make a great movie. Maybe at some point she’ll be ready to do that,” said Wigram. “I think it’s got a wonderful, long, theatrical run…it works brilliantly as a piece of theatre. I love the fact that there’s another aspect of the Harry Potter world which is completely different from everything else. I think it’s very special as it is and there will be a time when she’s maybe ready to do it [as a movie].”

According to the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast, journalist Jim Hill has spoken to his contacts and he has heard that “Warner Bros has actually had conversations with” Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint about doing a Harry Potter reboot similar to how Star Wars came back years later with a trilogy.

“They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults,” said Hill. “And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK [Rowling], maybe there’ll be The Cursed Child.”

The real issue is whether 10 years is enough to change the minds of Rowling and Radcliffe. In January of 2017, Rowling tweeted out that there is “no truth to the rumor about a” Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie trilogy being scheduled for 2020. The leading actors and actresses are similarly indifferent about the idea. Radcliffe told The Hollywood Reporter that it would be a “stupid thing” to “close the door” on ever reprising the role of Harry Potter, but at the same time, he currently believes he would feel “strange about going back to it” even after 10 years have passed. Emma Watson seemed somewhat more open to playing Hermoine Granger again since she simply told EW Radio that she “definitely [has] nothing planned at the moment.”

Besides convincing the author, actors, and actresses to greenlight the movie project, the secondary issue is that the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them movie series is scheduled to be five movies and end with a release date in 2024. Assuming that the (Hollywood) stars align, the release date for a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie could conceivably be set for 2026. Coincidentally, Radcliffe will turn 37 in 2026, which is the same age as the adult Harry in the play.