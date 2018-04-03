‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of April 9: Mike Worsens, Carly Speaks Out, Peter Cooks Up A Plan

During the second week of April, 'GH' will continue to explore the complicated relationships in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the week of April 9 will continue to hold significant challenges for Port Charles residents.

The week of April 2 revealed that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Jake would end up in a terrible situation which would put their lives in danger. It seems like the threat will continue on April 9, which will see Liz feeling frantic. The latest General Hospital promo showed Liz ending up on the wrong side of a gun.

It appears like Joss will feel hopeful, this might have something to do with the conversation she had with her mother while Oscar was off spending time with Drew. As for the matriarch of the Corinthos household, it appears like she will continue to struggle with Nelle’s bad jokes.

This week’s General Hospital preview shows that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will crank up the intensity of her haunting, which will leave Carly (Laura Wright) more perplexed than ever.

Speaking of Carly, General Hospital spoilers tease that she will finally come clean during the second week of April. It appears as if she wouldn’t be able to hide the threats she has been receiving. Although everyone else in the family has their own baggage to deal with, it’s impossible to keep things quiet when something is haunting her.

Drew Struggles With The Unknown

During the week of April 9, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Drew (Billy Miller) will continue to be in denial. He was taken aback when he heard what Sam had to say, and he is not ready to deal with this kind of torture just yet.

Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny (Maurice Benard) will look for a professional to help Mike. It seems like this has something to do with Mike’s health status. Sonny has been struggling to accept the decline in his father’s health, and he might need to ask for the opinion of someone who is an expert in the field. Things are not bound to be easy for him or for the rest of his household for that matter.

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, April 11 reveals that Anna will have an idea. This week Griffin will confront Peter and tell him that he knows the secret that he has been trying to hide. Carrying such a significant burden has been taking its toll on Griffin, and he has no idea what step to take next after he learned all about the big secret.

Griffin has a secret, West Coast. What will he do with Henrik's secret identity? Tune into an exciting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ejkTMV7SAT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 2, 2018

Anna might be suspicious that Henrik is closer than she first thought. After realizing that his secret is out and that there are a lot of people who are looking for him, he will come up with a plan. Doors are closing in on Peter, and he needs to find a way to wriggle out of this situation.

Meanwhile, Maxie will also plead her case. A lot of people has been meddling with Maxie’s affairs which is why she feels smothered. Although people mean well she can’t help but is suffocated with all the attention she is getting from everybody especially those who express strong disapproval about her relationship with Peter.

Take a quick peek at this week’s General Hospital spoilers below.