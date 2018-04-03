Jill Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: Fans Think They See A Baby Bump Hidden In Easter Picture, ‘OK!’ Reports

Fans are wondering when Jill will go for baby No. 3.

Jill Duggar is facing a new round of pregnancy rumors after a picture has the internet wondering whether the reality star is hiding a baby bump and possibly expecting baby No. 3.

Speculation about Jill and other members of the Duggar family has been near-constant, with a steady stream of reports about when they will be having their next babies. Many seem to think that Jill is on her way to another one, with OK! Magazine reporting that some fans believe they see a baby bump in a picture of Jill and family from Easter Sunday.

In the picture, Jill held baby Israel in front her midsection and wore a flowing shirt, which prompted some fans to wonder whether she was hiding a growing baby bump. Jill and the other Duggar women have often waited to announce their pregnancies, leading fans to speculate and search for clues.

But there have also been plenty of incorrect reports about both Jill and her sister Jessa, as a number of rumors about their pregnancies have never panned out. The Duggar family has spawned an entire cottage industry of websites, message boards, and Facebook pages where fans share stories and speculate about potential pregnancies. It is that rumor mill that has fueled much of the current speculation about whether Jill Duggar is pregnant again.

The pictures of Jill Duggar that first sparked the pregnancy speculation can be seen below.

While she is fending off pregnancy rumors, Jill Duggar is also dealing with controversy surrounding her sourcing of recipes. As the Inquisitr noted in a previous report, some fans believe Jill is stealing recipes for her website, including a stuffed zucchini recipe that fans noted actually came from a different recipe book. There were a series of other recipes that the Duggar family claimed as their own but actually came from existing cookbooks that fans found online.

Jill Duggar has not spoken out about the pregnancy rumors, as the Duggar family has traditionally waited until they are ready to announce pregnancies and have not given in to public pressure — and especially not to internet rumors spawned from baby bump pictures.