Beyonce’s Insane Coachella Rehearsals: ‘TMZ’ Reports Seven Security Staff On Duty To Guard Queen B’s Secrets

Excitement is building about Bey's Coachella sets, but no one knows what her big surprise is going to be.

Beyonce’s Coachella 2018 performance promises to be “one for the ages” according to TMZ. Queen B always puts on a great show, and she’s known for working hard, but this year is going to be an extra-special set, with extra-intense, secret rehearsals to get ready for the festival. With less than two weeks to go to the festival opening, Bey is pulling out all the stops.

Beyonce is taking on a huge commitment to make her Coachella show something to remember this year. In 2017, the On the Run singer had to cancel at the last minute because of complications during her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

Disappointed fans have been waiting twelve months to see their idol, and she seems to be trying to make it up to her fans with an extravaganza at Coachella 2018.

In preparation for her festival appearances on April 14 and 21, Bey is reportedly putting in 11-hour days practicing and perfecting her sets. She booked a high-profile, exclusive studio in L.A. for the weeks in the runup to Coachella, and no one else is allowed into the studio.

The only people who can get in are her crew of dancers, singers, technicians and all the people who help Beyonce create a fantastic show.

Beyonce performs live at the Glastonbury Festival. Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Beyonce isn’t just ensuring that the show itself will be the best ever. The queen has some surprises planned for her fans, and security is tight. There are seven security guards on duty at all times during rehearsals so that there’s no chance of any leaks.

Complex wrote that Beyonce is an artist who is always reliable. She never lets her fans down, and this time around, the audience can expect something even more memorable than Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime shows in 2013 and 2016.

Coachella will be really huge. It will be the begging of a new era. Y’all have no idea of what she’s about to do and DROP.

SURPRISE. SURPRISE. SURPRISE. — Beyoncé Tea (@BeyonceHotTea) April 2, 2018

So far the heavy security is working.

The International Business Times wrote that the “Don’t Hurt Yourself” singer will almost definitely include a lot of songs from her smash hit Lemonade album, but beyond that, all bets are off as to what Beyonce does at Coachella.

No one except Beyonce’s crew knows exactly what will happen when she takes the stage at Coachella 2018, but everyone knows it will be worth the wait.