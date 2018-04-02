Kyle Richards And Lisa Rinna Show Off Their Bikini Bodies In New Instagram And Snapchat Posts

When it comes to the Real Housewives, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna are proving that age is just a number. The two castmates from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, showcased just how summer ready they are, as they each posted pictures to their Instagram and Snapchat accounts showcasing their bikini bodies. While the bikini-fest began with posts from Rinna on Easter, she was not alone, as Richards also took the time to share a selfie in a bikini with a message for her castmate.

According to the Daily Mail, Kyle Richards posted a mirror selfie, in which she was wearing a purple and gold string bikini, with a straw cowboy hat. The caption that went along with the picture was directed to Lisa Rinna, wishing the other woman a happy Easter.

In the case of Rinna, the actress and reality star posted two separate bikini pictures to her Instagram story. The first being a selfie, featuring a light orange bikini, as well as a white ball cap and sunglasses. Lisa Rinna simply captioned her picture with the word, “Monday.”

In a second picture, which looks to be off of her camera roll, the actress is in a gray and white bikini, with what looks to be the same straw hat that Kyle Richards was wearing in her bikini selfie. The caption for this picture says, “I really do love these suits @beverlybeachbydorit.”

When it comes to looking good and bikini ready both Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards seem to have things well in hand. However, in the past, Richards has shared that staying in shape can be a real struggle for her. The reality star has said that it is important for her to watch everything she eats, plus she also admitted to having to work out every single day if she wants to stay healthy. Kyle Richards revealed that there are times when she will go for a power walk after she brings her children to school.

Although the apparent bikini face-off between Richards and Rinna seemed to be all about wishing each other a happy Easter, this was also a chance for the two Real Housewives to show off the work they have done to get their bodies ready for those bikinis.