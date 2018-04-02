WWE Spoilers: Former TNA Champion Backstage At ‘Monday Night Raw’

A hugely popular former TNA Impact Wrestling star was photographed backstage at 'Raw.'

The WWE loves to keep surprise signings a huge secret. They have invited Chris Jericho to make a surprise appearance and kept him hidden in a trailer from everyone — including other WWE superstars. When Kevin Owens showed up on Monday Night Raw, he remained hidden from prying eyes and was a huge surprise. AJ Styles appearance a the Royal Rumble when he made his WWE debut was also well protected and a great surprise. However, one of the most popular stars in TNA Impact Wrestling history was just photographed backstage at Monday Night Raw by Paige, and it might spoil a huge WWE surprise for tonight’s show.

Who Is Backstage At WWE Monday Night Raw?

Paige is backstage at Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, and the WWE might not be happy to know that she is using her phone to record a special guest backstage. That guest is none other than James Storm — a former TNA Impact Wrestling world champion and the former tag team partner of SmackDown Live star Bobby Roode in Beer Money.

Paige showed the video on her Instagram Story, and James Storm was trying to be funny, claiming his name was James Strom — an alias to keep people from knowing it is him backstage at Monday Night Raw. There is a chance that Storm is there visiting, but there are also other ideas as well.

Paige Posts Video With James Storm Backstage At Raw https://t.co/av7lCKMu93 — Wrestling LOL (@wrestling_lol) April 2, 2018

Could James Storm Be Signing With The WWE

James Storm almost signed with the WWE back in 2015 after his TNA Impact Wrestling contract ended that time around. He went to NXT and competed there as a special attraction — even making it on television. That was the same time that Eric Young made his debut. While Young stuck with NXT and is still there as part of Sanity, Storm wanted to remain close to home and went back to Impact Wrestling.

James Storm has since left Impact Wrestling once again and was last seen competing in a new promotion called Aro Lucha in Nashville with many former Impact Wrestling stars. However, the wrestlers there are not bound to a non-exclusive contract, as Reby Hardy recently appeared in the WWE for Ultimate Deletion.

There is a chance that James Storm is just at Monday Night Raw tonight to meet with friends. However, there is also a chance that he could be there is talk about finally signing a WWE contract. Braun Strowman needs a tag team partner for WrestleMania 34, and the two men have similar backgrounds as country boys.