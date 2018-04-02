Rachel Bloom Announces The End Of ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

The CW musical dramedy will deliver its final episode next year.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans will get one more bunch of episodes. The unlikely CW musical dramedy has been renewed for one more season, but there’s a catch: it will be the last hurrah for the series.

On Monday, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom announced that her surprise fan favorite show will return for a fourth and final run in the 2018-19 season. The actress posted an airplane selfie with her co-stars, including Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, and Pete Gardner, to announce the news.

“Just turned on my Wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season,” Rachel Bloom tweeted to her 135,000 Twitter followers.

The Crazy-Ex Girlfriend star also posted a note to fans who stood by the unconventional musical comedy-drama series since its debut in 2015, when it was seemingly in danger of cancelation due to its low ratings.

“The odds of selling a TV show pitch are small,” Bloom wrote. “The odds of getting a pilot shot are even smaller. The odds of getting that show ordered to series are even smaller. The odds of getting past season one are even smaller. Because of #TheCW, #CrazyExGirlfriend beat the odds.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the CW declined to comment on Bloom’s announcement that Season 4 will mark the end of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but the Golden Globe-winning actress previously said that “around four [seasons] would be ideal for us creatively.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend never garnered huge ratings, but the CW has always had a soft spot for the show. In fact, early on, CW network president Mark Pedowitz defended the show despite its dismal numbers. According to TV Guide, the CW boss told TCA reporters that the network had faith in the show and in the showrunners and creators, Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom.

At the time, the CW boss reiterated that the network planned to stand by the show despite its low ratings and controversial subject matter.

“One of the reasons we all like this show is that in a very fluffy, fun way it gets at serious topics: Mental illness, instability, taking drugs to try to cure yourself,” Pedowitz said.

“I don’t think we want a homogenized version of that show. We wanted that very in-your-face point of view and we supported it and if that’s the reason we’re not getting a mass audience, then I’m sorry to hear that but we’re not asking them to change the show.”

While it started out as “fun and fluffy,” Crazy-Ex Girlfriend did take a darker turn by the third season. Viewers saw Rebecca Bunch go from an anxious attorney to an arsonist as her past obsession with a married Harvard professor played out in flashbacks in Season 2, leading to the third season of the show, which ended with her pleading guilty to attempted murder. Now, with the end in sight, there is no telling where the “crazy” character will land in the show’s final season.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will return to the CW this fall.