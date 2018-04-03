Man In Easter Bunny Suit With President Trump Was Commander Richard I. Lawlor, U.S. Navy, Not Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer did not sneak back into the White House to occupy the Easter Bunny suit.

President Donald Trump walked out onto the Truman Balcony at the White House one day after Easter – on Monday, April 2, with First Lady Melania Trump and a man inside an Easter Bunny costume. The trio spent time on the balcony as President Trump spoke prior to the first couple making their way down to the South Lawn for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Soon after that, questions about who was in the Easter Bunny costume arose, but were soon answered. As reported by Chris Johnson, a chief political and White House reporter for the Washington Blade, a new personality occupied the costume. In his report named “Subject: Pool Report #7 — Identity of Easter Bunny,” the person who starred as the Easter Bunny at this year’s egg roll was Commander Richard I. Lawlor, U.S. Navy, per the White House.

That didn’t stop folks on social media from wondering if Sean Spicer reprised his role as the bunny by sneaking into the White House, as reported by Mashable. However, the White House put those rumors to rest by not naming Spicer as the rabbit with the lavender eyeshadow and big blue eyes that held the hand of President Trump. Instead, Commander Lawlor took over the role of the bunny sporting bronze wire-rimmed glasses and a shocked look on his face.

Trump held hands with the Easter bunny. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

An honor to host the Annual @WhiteHouse Easter Egg Roll! pic.twitter.com/bOMJRK8FyK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

President Trump is 6 foot 3 inches tall, while Spicer is listed as 5 foot, 5 and-a-half inches tall. With the Easter Bunny costume likely adding on to the height of the person inside, it was deemed feasible that Spicer could have snuck back into the White House on an incognito basis in the public’s eyes, to occupy the role he once played.

However, folks would ultimately learn that it wasn’t Spicer in the rabbit suit holding hands with President Trump.