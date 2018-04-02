‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Donovan & Chloe Lane Could Have An Interesting Connection

Are Chloe and Theresa connected in a strange way?

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Chloe Lane’s new storyline could have something to do with ushering the character of Theresa Donovan back to Salem. The two women are not friends, but it could be revealed that they have an interesting connection.

According to an April 2 report by Soap Hub, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) has recently found out that she has a secret admirer. Chloe, who has only just returned home to Salem after an extended work trip, is now dating her ex-husband, Lucas Horton. However, there is someone else who has Chloe on his mind as well. It was revealed last week that Chloe was sent flowers by Miguel’s boss, who was described as being a powerful man in Mexico. The man saw Chloe perform overseas and thought she was amazing. Now Days of Our Lives fans know that the man wants to create an opera just so Chloe will star in the production in Mexico City.

The mention of Mexico City has started some new Days of Our Lives speculation about Chloe’s mystery admirer. Could it be that the man who is trying to land Chloe for his production is the same person Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) is trying to take down for the ISA?

As many Days of Our Lives viewers know, Theresa left Salem after lying to her fiance, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), about not wanting to be a wife and a mother. Theresa tearfully then joined forces with the ISA to help them take down a dangerous man from her past who had been threatening Brady and their son, Tate. Brady was heartbroken when Theresa left Salem and still doesn’t know the truth about why she departed.

However, actress Jen Lilley is set to return to Salem in May, and her homecoming will likely be shocking to many, especially Brady, who has fallen in love with her sister, Eve, while she was gone. Perhaps Chloe’s involvement with Miguel’s mysterious boss will prove to be the storyline that helps Theresa return home to Salem and her family.

Fans can see all the drama play out when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.