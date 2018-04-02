Watch Michigan vs. Villanova 2018 Online: NCAA Championship Live Streaming, TV Time, Channel, & Odds

It all comes down to one game for the right to be called 2018 National Champions in college basketball.

On Monday night, the March Madness finally ended with the Michigan vs. Villanova live streaming online and televised NCAA Championship Game. These two teams have shown they are the best of the brackets, with one ultimately winning this year’s college basketball title. While the Wolverines have done a lot thanks to their defense, they’ll try to keep up with a high-scoring Wildcats team on Monday evening. Here’s the latest game preview including matchup odds, TV start time, channels, and how to watch the Michigan vs. Villanova game live streaming online.

It’s all come down to just the one game after five previous rounds of insane competition. This year’s NCAA Tournament included a historic upset as a No. 16 seed took down a No. 1 seed. It also featured a great Cinderella story as Loyola-Chicago was able to advance all the way to the Final Four, before falling to tonight’s team, the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines from the West region.

Not many analysts had picked Michigan as the team to emerge from this part of the bracket, but they were able to grind out wins over tough opponents including Florida State and Houston. They’ve also managed to outpace Loyola, a team that had stayed close enough to defeat other opponents in the tournament, to get here.

Michigan defeated Cinderella story Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four on Saturday to reach the title game. Charlie Neibergall / AP images

Meanwhile, the Villanova Wildcats have proven themselves to be the best team of the tournament so far, as they’ve survived several tough opponents in the East region of the tournament bracket in the past few weeks. That included back-to-back showdowns against No. 2 seed Duke and then No. 1 seed Kansas in this past weekend’s Final Four matchup. Behind star guard Jalen Brunson, the team has been on an absolute tear and looks ready to cut down the nets. The Wildcats were able to rout the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night by 16 points to advance.

So who should win tonight? Based on the Odds Shark‘s report, the Wildcats will win and cover tonight’s point spread which is currently up to seven points in their favor. Tonight’s over/under points total is at 144.5 points for the complete game in San Antonio, Texas. Keep in mind that Villanova is on a 10-game winning streak and looks determined to capture the school’s second championship in the past three seasons.

And then there were two… Take a ???? back at Saturday’s #FinalFour matchups ???? pic.twitter.com/tFn1nTkrwi — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 2, 2018

The Wildcats are ranked in the top five for points and field goal percentage, outscoring their past 10 opponents by nearly 18 points a game, making it look like a tough task for the Wolverines. However, Michigan’s grit has also seemed to provide a tough out for teams in the tournament, so basketball fans will hope they can keep things interesting towards the end.

Monday night’s game between the Michigan Wolverines and Villanova Wildcats is scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage of the men’s college basketball championship game is available on TBS via cable or satellite providers. Most cable and satellite customers can also log into the TBS website for a live stream feed, or use the NCAA.com website or compatible apps to see the game.

John Beilein and Jay Wright have a lot of shared history. @tracywolfson talks to both coaches about their road to the National Championship. pic.twitter.com/pLjvhaaKay — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 1, 2018

For those without cable, satellite, or access to those stream options, a channel streaming service could be the way to go. A variety of services including DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV currently include TBS as part of their channel lineups. Some of these services also give new customers a free trial offer of the service for a week or so. See more details at the specific sites for any offers, as well as how to sign up and watch the Michigan vs. Villanova game live streaming online tonight.