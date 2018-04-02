‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Responds To Chris Lopez’s Declaration Of Love

See Kailyn Lowry's reaction to Chris Lopez's recent comments.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry didn’t seem amused by her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, telling fans on Twitter that he did love her while they were together. The mother-of-three had a direct message for fans after Chris decided to reveal he once loved the mother of his child.

According to an April 2 report by Too Panda, Teen Mom 2 fans took to Twitter to ask Chris Lopez if he ever loved Kailyn Lowry and if he helped her co-parent their son, Lux, who will celebrate his first birthday this summer. Lopez, who has been at the center of a lot of drama and controversy since Lowry announced that he was the father of her third child, told fans that he did love Kail and that they were co-parenting Lux together.

The fan then told Chris Lopez that it was “great” he was helping raise little Lux because some viewers thought he wanted nothing to do with the child. She then asked him if he helped out Kailyn Lowry financially, which he did not answer. However, he did wonder what gave fans the impression that he was a deadbeat dad, seemingly throwing shade at Kail and Teen Mom 2.

However, when Kailyn Lowry got wind of Chris Lopez’s comments she had something to say about it all. The Teen Mom 2 star told fans that Chris “didn’t love” her and that they should “stop making something outta nothing.” Lowry has talked openly about Lopez in the past, even revealing that he had cheated on her with multiple women and that he didn’t always make an effort to spend time with little Lux, People Magazine reports.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Chris Lopez isn’t the only one of her baby daddies that Kailyn Lowry has had drama with. Kailyn and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, who share one son together, Lincoln, have also been making headlines. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn and Javi were reportedly considering getting back together when Marroquin decided that he wanted to date his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, instead. Javi later apologized publicly for blindsiding Kailyn with his new relationship.

Fans can watch more of Kailyn Lowry’s journey when Teen Mom 2 returns for a new season on MTV later this year.