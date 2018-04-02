WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion Signs Multi-Year Contract Before ‘WrestleMania 34’ PPV, Per ‘Ringside News’

One of WWE's longtime superstars isn't retiring just yet, based on the latest rumors.

The WWE rumors are continuing to run rampant with WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view this week, and the latest involves one huge superstar signing a new deal. However, some new speculation has popped up regarding popular giant wrestler, The Big Show. That seems to also raise new rumors with regards to WrestleMania 34 in terms of a few matches scheduled for the pay-per-view card.

In a report from Ringside News‘ H. Jenkins, it’s mentioned that the Big Show has signed a brand new multi-year contract to remain with the WWE. Previous speculation was that Big Show was officially leaving WWE, at least as an in-ring performer, when his performer contract ended this past February. It was believed that Show might continue as a legend with the company or help out backstage in some capacity. Similar rumors popped up with Mark Henry who is actually retired and heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Big Show is the superstar who will induct Henry at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this coming Friday. However, a new multi-year contract for The Big Show with WWE seems to extend him for some more action in the ring. Could that also include something at WWE’s WrestleMania 34 event?

It’s mentioned in the report that Big Show was advertised alongside Daniel Bryan as part of the recently announced Greatest Royal Rumble match that will take place in Saudi Arabia, after WrestleMania. That match will feature as many as 50 superstars competing, giving it the name it has. However, there’s the fact that WWE has a few spots ahead of that for Big Show to fill in for on “the grandest stage of them all.”

The fact that Show is still linked to WWE with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal coming up at WrestleMania also seems to point towards the possibility of him being in that match. The Big Show is a previous winner of the Andre battle royal trophy, and WWE will be promoting the match in conjunction with the upcoming HBO documentary on Andre the Giant. There’s also the fact that Braun Strowman still needs a tag team partner to take on Sheamus and Cesaro for the WWE Raw tag team titles. The Big Show could team up with another giant like himself to form one imposing tag team.

It could also lead to another feud for Strowman, although he’s had plenty of matches with Big Show over the past year. That includes the match on Raw that many people speculated was Show’s “final match” where Strowman slammed Big Show through a steel cage wall as part of the chaos.

For now, fans will continue to anticipate Big Show’s next big steps when it comes to his professional wrestling career. However, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be involved in the battle royal match at the very least for WrestleMania.