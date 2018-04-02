Jessica Simpson Celebrates Easter With Family And Matching Outfits

Easter was all about family for many people, including celebrities, and when it came to fashion, Jessica Simpson’s family kept things very spring-appropriate. In fact, Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, even went so far as to match their outfits with their children. On Instagram, the singer shared pictures and videos with her fans which showed not only what the couple and their children wore, but also the fun the family had for Easter.

As UPI.com reported, Jessica Simpson actually posted two family pictures to her Instagram account, with one of the pictures being a larger family portrait that was shared to her story. In the picture featuring Simpson and Johnson with their two children, the couple can clearly be seen wearing outfits that match their children and also shows off their Easter spirit.

Although Eric Johnson and the couple’s son, Ace, wore pink suits that were a perfect match for each other, Jessica Simpson and their daughter, Maxwell, wore dresses that were not an exact match. The family picture showed the singer and her daughter both wore white dresses that had a floral pink print. Maxwell’s dress was a long, flowing dress that had a pink hue to it because of the flowers that could be found all over the fabric. Simpson’s dress also featured pink flowers, although hers was a mini-dress that hit just above the knee. Even the family’s shoes were a match, as the boys wore matching sneakers, while the ladies wore sandals, with Jessica Simpson’s shoes being platform heeled sandals.

As the Daily Mail reported, the family picture was not the only thing that Simpson shared from her family Easter celebration. The singer also posted pictures and videos showing her children enjoying the holiday, including hunting for eggs and showing off their Easter baskets. One picture from Jessica Simpson’s Instagram story even showed a wall of donuts that were decorated for spring with peeps visible in the center of some of the donuts. The donut wall said, “Happy Easter Donuts,” while the caption on the post had two donut emojis around the words “donut wall.”

While the pictures on Instagram were primarily of Jessica Simpson’s children, based on one of the images in the Instagram story, it seems there were plenty of participants in the Easter egg hunt, as there was a table of customized baskets for all of the children who took part. Overall, it looked like it was a family-friendly Easter for Simpson, Eric Johnson, and their two children.