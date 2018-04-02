Possible FastPass+ Tier Changes Revealed For Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Toy Story Land Opens

With three months to go until Toy Story Land opens, some FastPass info may have finally come out.

There are now less than three months until Toy Story Land opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the information is beginning to come forth little by little. Guests know about the additional Extra Magic Hours and the new rides heading to Walt Disney World’s newest land, but what about FastPasses? Well, with everyone within the 90-day window until the land opens for everyone, the FastPass+ tiers may have been revealed and some restructuring has been done.

Many have wondered just how the FastPass+ tiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios would be structured once the new land opened, and club level guests may have found out first. While the 60-day window for everyone staying on property won’t open for a few weeks, club-level guests were able to find out over the weekend.

Back in January, Walt Disney World revealed the new add-on for club level resort guests to purchase additional FastPasses and book them at 90 days out. On April 1, 2018, the 90-day window for June 30 (Toy Story Land’s opening date) arrived and the tiers appear to have changed at Hollywood Studios.

A discussion in the Disboards forum has been keeping a close eye on all changes and a user named “MrInfinity” found out the scoop. He made FastPass+ reservations for Toy Story Land and it seems as if all three attractions will be located in the First Tier.

Danny Cox

According to “MrInfinity,” Toy Story Mania will remain in Tier One and be joined by the two brand new attractions — Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers. If this does indeed end up being the case, guests will only be able to select one of the Toy Story Land attractions with their advance FastPass+ reservations.

With the two new attractions landing in Tier One, it appears as if Rock N’ Roller Coaster has moved to Tier Two. “MrInfinity” was able to confirm these changes on their My Disney Experience app and with speaking to cast members.

Now, Disney has not yet come out and officially revealed this information to the general public, but they are indeed telling it to club level guests. If no changes are made by the time Toy Story Land attractions are made available for FastPass+ reservations to everyone, the tiers should look like this.

Tier One

Toy Story Mania

Slinky Dog Dash

Alien Swirling Saucers

Fantasmic!

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage

Tier Two

Disney Junior – Live on Stage!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

“For The First Time In Forever” – A Frozen Sing-Along

MuppetVision 3D

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Voyage of The Little Mermaid

Again, things could still change by the time Disney makes its official announcement, so, this may not be totally set in stone.

Disney has not revealed when FastPass+ reservations for Toy Story Land will be available to book for all guests, but the 60-day window date of May 1, 2018, is quickly approaching.

Club level guests did have a bit of an advantage for snagging FastPass+ reservations for Toy Story Land early, but everyone will soon get their chance. The new land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the most anticipated expansions in Walt Disney World history and it can’t arrive soon enough for guests. At least now, guests are aware of the possible tier changes and how they may have to alter their planning and itineraries.