‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Uses Liam’s Confession To Get What He Wants – Steffy!

Dollar Bill is out of the hospital this week and pursues his daughter-in-law with a vengeance.

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confessed the awful truth to his father. On today’s B&B, Liam came clean to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that he shot him after seeing him propose to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). In case you think that this is yet another red herring by the writers, it’s not. Scott Clifton spoke out in this week’s Soap Opera Digest and spilled the beans that the tree-hugging Spencer is the shooter.

Liam’s Brain Damage Led To Shooting

In this week’s SOD, an interview with Scott Clifton revealed that the actor kept the secret from his castmates that he was the shooter. Clifton said only himself, showrunner Brad Bell, and one other person knew before the reveal that was confirmed on Monday’s episode by Liam’s confession. With Liam suffering from lingering brain damage from back when Quin Fuller (Rena Sofer) kept him captive, he might be able to cut a plea bargain, but it’s doubtful he’ll need to worry about that right now.

Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that even though Bill is outraged that Liam shot him, he’s not ready to turn his son over to the LAPD. Now that Bill retracted his accusation against Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), his nemesis will be released from prison. But with Ridge out of jail, speculation about the identity of the shooter will intensify. New B&B spoilers promise that Ridge is out on Thursday, April 5 while Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) worries that the would-be killer is still on the loose.

Take a first look at these photos of next week on #BoldandBeautiful: Bill finds himself in a terrible dilemma. Steffy reassures Ridge that Liam will get through to Bill. Hope comes clean to Liam about her true feelings. Brooke convinces Det. Sanchez to interview Bill again. pic.twitter.com/14axhsrmUO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 31, 2018

Bill Uses Confession To His Advantage

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from last week’s CBS Soaps in Depth reveal that if fans were expecting Dollar Bill to come out of his ordeal a changed man, they should think again. In fact, Bill will get worse, according to an interview with Don Diamont. The actor told CBS SID that this “brush with mortality” will make Bill “even more brazen.” Diamont added that Bill will be “more determined than ever to get what he wants” and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about it.

Liam’s confession means that he’s put his fate in his father’s hands. Bill can turn him over to the cops if he wants with just one phone call, but that wouldn’t get Bill what he wants. What Bill wants is Steffy, and Don Diamont said that Bill wouldn’t back down from his attitude that he and Steffy are meant to be together. Plus, if Bill calls the cops on Liam, that would make Steffy hate him. But Bill now has information to leverage to get Steffy to forget Liam and choose him.

Nothing is off limits… this week, expect the unexpected on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/aD5NtbUpY5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 1, 2018

Bill Plots To Win Steffy

Other B&B spoilers promise that Bill gleaned a lot of information from Liam’s confessional visit. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) came with Liam, and when Bill got nasty with his son, Hope lambasted Bill and backed him down and bent him to her will. Hope’s accusations convinced Bill to recant his statement against Ridge and keep quiet about Liam’s confession. But that doesn’t mean Bill will stay silent when it comes to Steffy if he thinks he can use it against Liam.

Bill has two things to tell Steffy. First is that Liam shot him. Second is that Liam and Hope seem to be coupling up together again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that this week, Hope tells Liam she still loves him, and they kiss passionately. As this week closes, Steffy tries again to get Liam to come home to her, but he tells her it will never happen. It’s partly because of him shooting Bill and partly because of his growing feelings for Hope that Liam tells her no.

Hope and Steffy's discussion about Liam becomes heated as their true feelings are exposed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IVq42FMN8q #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/766HqaEHzA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2018

Will Steffy Choose Bill To Save Liam?

B&B spoilers indicate that Bill is smart to give Steffy all of the information. Finding out that Hope and Liam bonded will alienate Steffy from Liam. Then the fact that Liam shot Bill will further stun Steffy. All Bill has to do is let Steffy know that she can either save Liam or reunite with Liam, but not both. It’s doubtful that Bill would outright blackmail Steffy and tell her to be with him or he’ll send Liam to jail, but the implication will be clear.

Steffy doesn’t want Hope to win, but if she really loves Liam, she also will not want him to go to prison even if it means she can’t be with him. More than anything, Steffy wants to raise her baby with Liam, but if she chooses Liam and that sends him to prison, it won’t work out for her anyway. Dollar Bill has proven time and again that he’s ruthless when it comes to getting what he wants. That same intensity applies here, and Bill will not stop until Steffy is with him and Liam is part of her past.

Catch up on B&B scoop for the week of April 2-6, see how close Hope and Liam soon get, and find out soon if the rumors are true and Steffy’s baby is really Bill’s kid and not Liam’s. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.